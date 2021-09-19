Dr. David Campt and Allison Mahaley: Let's have a conversation about racism and CRT

These differences can take on other ideological dimensions that are reflected in our political differences. For instance, the majority of Republicans say the biggest problem in race relations is people seeing racism where it isn’t, while more than three-quarters of Democrats say the biggest problem in race relations is people not seeing racism where it is.

Such differences in perspective could be explored more easily if both sides were willing to engage in dialogue about the future of anti-racism education, with our conversation being informed both by common values and our divergent perceptions of reality.

If we are going to talk about what children’s racial education should be, we should be talking about questions like: What did we learn about race as children that has positively shaped our views now? Equally to the point, Americans with different views about race need to talk to each other about what we learned growing up that we need to unlearn because it was rooted in prejudice, malice our outdated notions of how racism functions.