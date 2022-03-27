Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam Jr.: Regional public universities fuel prosperity and growth; they need your support

If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.

The nation’s universities have lost 1 million undergraduates in just two years because of the pandemic, a robust job market and rising college prices. Worse, demographics won’t rescue higher education this time. After two decades of steady growth, the population of high school graduates is projected to peak within the next several years before leveling off in North Carolina and falling most everyplace else.

These declines won’t hit all colleges and universities equally. Elite institutions such as Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill will continue to have no trouble attracting students thanks to their high profiles, well-known brands, deep-pocketed donors and multi-billion-dollar endowments. For the rest — small private colleges with few financial resources and public regional universities that serve a vast and diverse student population — these demographic trends represent an existential crisis.

Regional public universities — here and elsewhere — are too important to ignore. They produce the teachers, nurses, accountants, computer scientists, lab techs, counselors and many others who are crucial contributors to the economy and society. I’ve spent my entire career in higher education, and I’ve seen colleges create opportunities and improve outcomes for all. Regional public universities in particular are engines of individual and community prosperity for their regions and are critical to rebuilding the middle class.

Take UNCG, the institution I’ve led since 2015. Many of our 19,000 students find their way to us from the big cities and small towns along Interstates 40 and 85. About 30% of our undergraduates are Black. Another 15% are Latino, giving us the largest Latino student population of any state university in North Carolina. Half of this year’s freshmen are the first members of their family to attend a four-year college.

In addition, more than half of UNCG’s students get Pell Grants because they come from homes of severely limited or moderate means. This fall, 96% of our freshmen are from Tier 1 or Tier 2 counties — that is, the most economically distressed regions of North Carolina. We also serve large numbers of nontraditional students: Nearly 20% of our undergraduates are 25 or older, and many have jobs, families and children of their own.

The demographic changes that have been taking place across North Carolina for years are plainly evident on our campus. A university experience encompasses more than just the classroom, which means our students are learning how to learn and live together. Our campus, in other words, reflects the future of communities and workplaces our graduates will enter after they leave us.

Adapting to change and unlocking potential in people not traditionally served by higher education is encoded into our DNA at UNCG. The institution was founded in 1891 to educate women, who had limited access to higher learning. Since then, we have grown into a modern university that produces more than 5,000 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates each year as well as groundbreaking research that transforms the state and region.

Our faculty, staff and administration saw these demographic changes coming and have built the right academic and advising programs to best support a student body that looks much different than it did a generation ago. Not only have we increased graduation rates for all students, we’ve also closed the achievement gap between white and minority students. Our summertime college-immersion program for Latino high schoolers interested in attending college has helped dozens of students matriculate at our and other universities.

This important work of unlocking potential is paying off and helping create new paths to prosperity for our graduates. In the latest U.S. News & World Report college rankings, UNCG is No. 1 in North Carolina and 13th in the nation for enrolling and graduating large proportions of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Our students are putting in the work, and they are earning better lives for themselves and their families. Moreover, because 85% of our graduates remain in North Carolina to live, work or attend graduate school, their impact will be felt across the state for generations.

The necessary student supports that make these outcomes happen are not inexpensive. Many of our students come from families where graduating from college isn’t a foregone conclusion. Many need tremendous amounts of academic and social counseling and financial assistance to stay on track to earn their degrees. It is here where the generosity of our donors makes the biggest impact.

Here’s one more thing to remember: Access to higher education doesn’t have to come at the expense of academic excellence. In fact, for the past 32 years, UNCG has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the “Best Colleges” in the nation. Counseling and Educational Development’s Student Counseling specialty area ranks No. 4 in the nation. We have the No. 1 best bachelor’s degree for the education of the deaf, and No. 34 best bachelor’s degree in education in the Southeast. We rank No. 8 for the best nursing education concentration nationally, and our undergraduate nursing program is ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 58 in the country. Among other Southeast universities, we rank No. 1 for best computer systems networking and telecommunications bachelor’s degree, No. 7 best bachelor’s degree in social work, and No. 12 best public administration and social service bachelor’s degree. UNCG continues to receive accolades for its quality and affordability because we are graduating our students and helping them find good jobs.

Despite the gloom you might have heard around higher education, we’re getting the job done at UNCG — and ensuring a more prosperous future for our graduates and North Carolina.