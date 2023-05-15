The recently released 2023 North Carolina Child Health Report Card highlights a critical issue that is often overlooked in discussions of children’s health: mental health. While the report covers a range of factors that contribute to children’s health and well-being, it is clear that mental health is an area of growing concern that demands immediate attention.

According to the report, mental health disorders are the most common chronic condition affecting children and adolescents in North Carolina. This includes conditions such as anxiety, depression and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which can have a significant impact on children’s academic performance, social development and overall quality of life. Research has shown that children with mental health conditions are at increased risk for chronic disease and other physical health problems.

One of the most concerning findings in the report is that since 2021 there has been a 25% increase of children who report feeling sad or hopeless, experiencing a major depressive episode for two or more weeks in a row. This suggests that many children in North Carolina are struggling with serious mental health issues, which can have lasting effects.

The recently released data for the Youth Risk Behavior Survey data shows that almost 40% of teen girls have not only thought about suicide, but have made a plan. This statistic requires immediate action.

Yet significant barriers exist to accessing mental health care such as a shortage of mental health professionals, particularly in rural areas, as well as a lack of insurance coverage for mental health services. As a result, many children and families struggle to access the care and resources they need to address mental health challenges.

A study by Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna, found that when people diagnosed with a behavioral health condition receive outpatient treatment, it leads to fewer visits to emergency departments or inpatient facilities. This can decrease costs by up to $1,377 per person per year, and up to $3,109 across two years, according to the study.

Not only does investing in community mental health save money, it saves lives. Addressing the mental health needs of children and their families requires a multifaceted approach. We need to invest in strategies that promote mental health and well-being, including increasing access to mental health services and support, early intervention and prevention programs, and integrating mental health into primary care and school settings.

We must also address the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to mental health challenges, such as poverty, trauma, racism and discrimination. Until we realize that many of society’s problems — such as an increase in gun violence, incarceration, opioid and drug use, and school dropout rates — have extremely strong and direct links with exposures to toxic stress and unaddressed trauma, we will continue to see the impact of ignored mental health show up in just about all other systems.The U.S. surgeon general has indicated that trauma and adverse childhood experiences are the No. 1 public health priority in the country. What are we doing to address it?

We must go upstream before the crisis hits. We need to work together to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and promote open and honest conversations about mental health challenges. This includes providing education and resources to parents, caregivers and educators, as well as destigmatizing mental health challenges in the broader community. It includes everyone working together to decrease barriers that keep people from accessing the care that they need.

If we are truly serious about supporting children and families, we must make mental health a priority for North Carolina. If we continue to ignore it, we will see a growing generation of individuals who are struggling. By investing in mental health services and support, addressing social and economic factors that contribute to mental health challenges, and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health, we can help ensure that all children in the state have the opportunity to reach their full potential and thrive.

Mental health, and particularly youth mental health, has hit a crisis point. We can’t keep turning our heads. Everyone reading this knows someone who has struggled with their mental health. Maybe even themselves.

So let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work. Our community and our youth need us.