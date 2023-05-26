Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today, I would like to share some of the lessons learned from leading the COVID response in North Carolina. They are lessons learned in a time of crisis, but they are also universal lessons that you can apply right now in your own personal lives or in the professional careers ahead of you. I'll focus on what I learned about trust, and how trust is an essential ingredient for success in your personal lives and your professional lives and is the foundation to making positive change in the world.

I’m proud of how North Carolina fared during the pandemic. A recent report ranked states on the effectiveness of their response to the pandemic. North Carolina ranked second out of 50 states — just behind Vermont.

So, how did we do it? How did we pull together as a state and largely stay united through the pandemic?

The central learning for me and the key theme I want to talk about today is the importance of trust. Trust is the foundation of all relationships, personal and professional.

Graduates, you likely first learned about trust from the people seated in the audience, your family, your friends and faculty. Today, I want to focus on what I learned about building trust with intention and making it central to how we move through the world.

Change happens at the pace of trust. If you want to change this world through your professional endeavors — make the world safer, more just, more equitable, more beautiful, more resilient, healthier — you will need to think intentionally about trust.

Sure, you can scare people into changing short term, but fear only gets you so far. We saw that play out with COVID. We had decent national cohesion and action in our response to COVID at the beginning of the pandemic — that was when we knew the least and feared the most. But it was those states or communities that were able to maintain trust that saw the best longer-term results. Trust was not built at the national level, but I know trust was built in North Carolina.

I know, because we measured it. Trust in North Carolina’s health information and services actually grew during the pandemic. Trust in health information and services went up with 35% of North Carolinians, with the highest increases among Black North Carolinians (47%), and for Hispanic/Latinx communities (39%). Overall, 82% of North Carolinians said the state met or exceeded their expectations.

How did we actually build trust during this crisis when so many other agencies lost that trust?

First, you must trust yourself. No one will be ready to trust you if you don’t trust yourself. Trust in myself came from having key people in my life believe in me before I even believed in myself. It was my mother believing in me when I thought I couldn’t hack it during medical training. It was my husband reassuring me I could “lean in” to a big career opportunity at the federal level when we had two young kids. It was my boss and mentor putting me in charge of a high-profile project, telling me, “You’ve got this.”

I also learned how to recover from mistakes — because mistakes will happen. And that took away the pressure to be perfect … because there is no perfect. Find your support network, those who believe in you so you can build trust in yourself.

After trusting yourself, building trust requires intentionality. In the very early days of the pandemic response, well before North Carolina even saw its first case of COVID, we called out "building trust with the public" as the thing that would determine success or failure in COVID response. We called it out and we named it. We actively managed it every day.

We also had a tactical framework for creating trust that rested on transparency, competence and building and maintaining relationships.

Let’s dive into transparency and competence a bit more. In our personal lives, transparency is about sharing accurate information and giving others the confidence to ask questions or to check out whether that answer is, in fact, true.

Leading in the pandemic was not much different. It’s important to be clear about what you know and what you don’t know. Trust isn’t built by having all the answers, it’s built with honesty and access.

We had extensive dashboards of data for the public to see. But data needs context and the ability for others to ask questions. That is why, for the first 18 months of the pandemic, I did more than 150 press conferences, with even more one-on-one interviews.

Competence is doing what you say you are going to do. It’s that simple. Our test of competence and a key trust-building moment happened during the rollout of the COVID vaccines. We needed to make sure vaccines were equitably distributed across the state, that they weren’t sitting on a shelf somewhere and that we were all working with the same rules to prioritize who would get vaccines and when.

We also needed to explain the importance of getting vaccinated, and use different mechanisms to make vaccines available to all communities. We had clear data and metrics to hold ourselves accountable — and everyone could judge our competence. I am very proud of our competence grade — 99% of North Carolinians over age 65 were vaccinated with no disparities across our Black or Hispanic communities.

Trust is also a reciprocal relationship. When you trust others, they are more likely to trust you. And when you are trustworthy, you inspire others to be trustworthy.

I was grateful I had three years of building relationships as Secretary of Health and Human Services before COVID hit. In that time, I was able to build relationships across the state and, in particular, with elected members of the North Carolina General Assembly. During those first three years, folks got to know me and I had opportunities to demonstrate trustworthiness well before we got into a crisis.

In addition to building on existing relationships, I focused on building new trusted relationships by showing up, listening and immediately taking action on what I heard. To lead with equity in our COVID response, I listened to historically marginalized communities. What I heard was anger at first. Our Black and brown communities were more likely to be essential workers and not surprisingly were seeing an outsized impact of COVID in their communities.

Even when it was uncomfortable, I needed to hear where we were falling short for those communities. I needed to show up, listen and incorporate what they shared in our planning. The trust building wasn’t quick — but we built relationships that deepened well beyond the COVID response.

That combination of transparency, competence and relationship-building allowed us to come through this pandemic with more trust. We’re using that trust to continue making North Carolina healthier and safer.

I want to touch on one more aspect of trust. Trust is a critical foundation for a healthy society. Trust in institutions, such as government, or media, or business, has been eroding in recent years. That lack of trust has led to polarization and division, and has made it harder to solve important issues facing our world. As you move forward in your lives, I encourage you to think about how you can contribute to rebuilding trust in institutions and creating a more trusting and united society.

Your education at Guilford College has equipped you with the knowledge, skills and abilities to make a positive impact on the world. If you take what you have gained at Guilford College and focus intentionally on trust — I know you will make positive change in the world. I trust you.