Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center wants to build a hospital in Greensboro. The project will raise costs, send people out of town for more expensive care and bring few — if any — benefits to our community.

Atrium Health claims competition lowers costs. Not from them. If you look at website cost data, Cone Health already provides comparable services at less cost than Atrium Health, across all services and all insurance types. Atrium owns 40 hospitals. In what markets have they driven costs gone down?

Their proposed hospital will have 36 beds and two operating rooms. (The state says we have plenty of both in Guilford County, so they are moving them from their High Point hospital.) Anyone needing more than basic hospital services will be transferred to Winston-Salem. That means away from your community, away from your family and friends and to higher costs associated with care at an academic medical center. They even charge you to park.

This is about growing profits — not serving a growing population. The area around the proposed hospital is more affluent, with 1.6 times the average median income than the area around High Point Medical Center where they are moving the beds from. And the area around High Point Medical Center is growing faster than the population around the planned northwest Greensboro location. (7,481 residents or 5.9% in High Point compared to 4,156 or 3.2% in adjacent Greensboro ZIP codes, over five years.) Atrium’s argument that the new hospital will serve a growing population is disingenuous.

The location of the proposed Greensboro Medical Center duplicates services and is not convenient for many. The site off Horse Pen Creek Road is just two miles from Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro. This concentrates imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, physical therapy and other services into a small geographic area and would result in just the sort of duplication of services that certificate-of-need laws were designed to prevent. Unlike MedCenter Greensboro, which sits on bus line 8, the proposed hospital is more than a mile away from a bus stop. This makes it difficult for people in areas with few medical options to use this facility.

Don’t get excited about the investment. Atrium wants to spend $246 million on this hospital. (Our MedCenter Greensboro cost less than half that and offers many of the same services.) As mentioned earlier, Atrium’s proposed Greensboro hospital will be a way station to Winston-Salem for those needing more than basic health care. The economic impact will follow.

We do it differently at Cone Health. Cone Health is on track to invest more than $500 million in new facilities this decade. We have opened Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital, MedCenter for Women, MedCenter Greensboro and the innovative Guilford County Behavioral Health Center in partnership with the county. We are preparing to break ground on a new heart tower at Moses Cone Hospital.

We make these investments so that people can be cared for in their communities. And with our national-level quality, most people can be.

This is what community hospitals do — invest in their communities. Our pledge is to always do so.