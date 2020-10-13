Dr. William B. Applegate and Dr. Christopher C. Colenda: A broken system and broken promises on health care

Many of Trump’s allies and supporters have disingenuously tried to praise the job our current president has done. It is hard for us to fathom that our older patients can accept these assertions given the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Others will attribute these sad events to “misfortune” or “bad luck.” Our interpretation is that these events, particularly for older voters who supported the current leadership, are an unprecedented betrayal.

Dr. William B. Applegate is president and Dean Emeritus of Wake Forest University Health Sciences and professor of medicine, geriatrics and gerontology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Christopher C. Colenda is president emeritus of West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown, W.Va., and dean emeritus of the College of Medicine, Texas A&M University Health Sciences in Bryan, Texas.

Also contributing to this column were Dr. Dan G. Blazer, a professor emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and former dean of Medical Education at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham and Dr. Burton V. Reifler, professor emeritus and former chair of the department of Psychiatry at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.