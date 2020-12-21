E.J. Dionne Jr.: Joe Biden may be tougher than the GOP expects

Thus, he pulled no punches in his tough attack Monday on the efforts of President Trump and his GOP allies to discredit this year's election outcome. He called it "an unprecedented assault on our democracy" that "refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution."

Biden stayed on this theme during his Tuesday campaign swing, noting the support of incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for Texas' radical and risible lawsuit seeking to invalidate the electoral outcome in four states Biden carried, including Georgia.

The senators, he said, "fully embraced nullifying nearly five million Georgia votes." He added: "Maybe they think they represent Texas. Well, if you want to do the bidding of Texas you should be running in Texas, not in Georgia."

The GOP's election denialism is terrible for the country and for democracy. But the early signs are that it could backfire on Republicans by turning Biden, bipartisanship's best friend, into a tough realist about what he's up against. And the longer Trump's antics keep him in the forefront, the easier it will be for Biden to hold Democrats together. No wonder Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally told his party on Tuesday that it's time to move on.