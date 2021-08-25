E.J. Dionne Jr.: The Afghanistan outcome is ugly. Biden was still right to say: Enough.

For Graham Allison, the veteran foreign policy scholar at Harvard’s Kennedy School, Biden deserves praise, not scorn, for taking a “calculated risk in order to extract the United States from a failing effort in a misguided mission.”

Yes, the ugliness of the aftermath should not distract from the fact that Biden made the right call, the best among the bad choices available.

This does not lessen his obligation to respond forcefully to the humanitarian crisis created by the administration’s costly miscalculations about the astonishing speed with which the Taliban would seize control of the country.

The U.S. must be aggressive in pulling out not only Americans but also Afghans who risked their lives to support our troops, without imposing an artificial deadline. We can do better than this.

On the withdrawal itself, you can distill all the recriminations around Biden’s decision to one essential argument: You either believe that a small U.S. force in Afghanistan could have maintained the status quo and held the Taliban at bay, or you don’t.