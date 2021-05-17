E.J. Dionne Jr.: The GOP's old lies fed Trump's big one

WASHINGTON — The political defenestration of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is not just the act of a party that has given up truth for Donald Trump, though it is surely that. The journey toward Wednesday’s voice vote to remove her from the House Republican leadership began decades ago in the GOP’s embrace of charges of rampant voter fraud to rationalize its efforts to impede Black and younger voters from casting ballots.

Like so much about what Trump has done, his big lie about having won the 2020 election builds on the only somewhat smaller lies Republicans routinely told in the normal course of business.

The voter-fraud lie goes back at least two decades. The attack on voting rights was codified in the 2013 Shelby v. Holder decision. Five conservative Supreme Court justices “knifed the heart of the Voting Rights Act,” as Wade Henderson, interim president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, noted in an interview.

And many Republicans who know Trump’s claim to have won the election is a confection of nonsense also know it helps rationalize state laws that will make voting harder in 2022 and beyond. GOP state legislators are taking aim at constituencies likely to vote against them.