E.J. Dionne Jr.: The paradox of 'listen to the science'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's success in politicizing mask wearing has been destructive to human life. By encouraging his followers to ignore the advice of scientists, Trump has made the pandemic worse. None of this means that repeating "Listen to the science" as a quasi-religious mantra will undo the damage he's done.

It won't work because it's a sentiment that appeals only to the already converted. It feeds the war against expertise that has become a favorite propaganda tool for the political right. And without intending to, it reinforces the deadly and false dichotomies that Trump has ginned up to avoid accountability.

The last thing we need are arguments that pit science against the economy, science against democracy, science against individual rights, science against religion, or science against the intuitions of citizens. Such juxtapositions helped create the mess we're in.

Yes, the scientists are entirely right that masks are good, large gatherings in bars are stupid, social distancing is essential and, more broadly, we simply cannot live in ways that pretend there is little danger out there.

But we need to understand that the election we just had points to a country far more divided on how to grapple with the pandemic than many of us would like.