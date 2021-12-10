Elwood Watson: 'Woke' has become the new 'politically correct'

Mind you, this is the same man who picked a fight with Big Bird. Go figure.

Carville went so far as to denounce “stupid wokeness,” “faculty lounge talk” and “lunacy” as serious impediments to the Democratic Party agenda, and chided wokeness as a major reason for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race last month. Maher sees so-called woke ideology as “overdramatic, pessimistic rhetoric” whose “overriding thrust and ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist … oppressive, sexist and homophobic.”

Yes! Indeed! Opinions are sharp and the passion has reached a fever pitch. For the record, as a college professor, I can say say it appears as though Carville has not spent that much time in college faculty lounges. The majority of professors do not ascribe to “the politics of wokeness.”

In a 1962 New York Times op-ed titled “If You’re Woke You Dig It,” novelist William Melvin Kelley wrote about the appropriation of Black idioms by beatniks. During the civil rights movement, activists took the gospel song “Woke Up this Morning with My Mind on Jesus” and changed it to “Woke Up This Morning with My Mind on Freedom.”