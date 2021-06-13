Emily Sutton: Storms, poultry production threaten our waters

The birds themselves pose another kind of threat. During Hurricane Florence, 3.4 million chickens drowned. Dead animals can contaminate surface waters if left unattended, but they can also contaminate groundwater if they are buried irresponsibly in unlined pits.

Shockingly, the whole industry exists with next to zero state oversight. Poultry waste is the state’s largest and fastest-growing source of nutrient pollution from animal agriculture, but the state doesn’t know how many poultry operations there are in North Carolina or how much waste is being spread where. Crucial information about the massive amount of pollution from poultry is not captured anywhere.

It’s true that each poultry operation is required to have a waste management plan, but those plans are not checked, certified or turned in to the state. We have no idea if those records exist at all. No one knows if the cropland where waste is spread can take up all the phosphorus and nitrogen from that waste, or if those pollutants will wash into the nearest water body the next time it rains. We don’t know where the manure is being spread, or at what rate.