Eric Aft: Food brings us together

Your support has allowed Second Harvest to be relentless in responding to sustained heightened need in our communities. Pre-pandemic, our food bank was investing $400,000 annually in food purchases to ensure a strong mix of healthy provisions to supplement donations. Last year, we spent $4 million. This year we are on track to spend another $4 million.

We are building a new, larger facility because our current home is holding us back from doing all that we can to serve the growing needs of our communities. From our new home in Winston-Salem’s Whitaker Park, opening in the fall of 2022, we will be positioned to distribute more food, specifically more fresh produce. We will expand our Providence Culinary Training Program and leverage our expertise in logistics to create new job-training opportunities. We will expand and deepen our partnerships working at the intersections of hunger and health and overlapping disparities around access to food and health care. We will continue to fulfill our mission in transformational ways, supported by continued generous donations from people like you and investments from our partners across the public, private, health care and other sectors.