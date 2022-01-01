Fabiola Santiago: Omicron happens when we act selfishly

We should all be used to this by now, but who’s going to listen to commonsense when the state’s top leader isn’t engaged in prevention — more than 62,300 coronavirus deaths later? Most probably, only the same science-driven crowd that has vaccinated and boosted up.

DeSantis won’t even tell the media if he got the booster shot. And he probably will remain mum now that his mentor, former President Donald Trump, got booed recently at a Republican event when he said he got the booster shot.

No, omicron won’t make a bit of difference in the attitudes of the Trump-DeSantis loving crowd.

The charlatan-worshiping crowd DeSantis favors loves to point at people who were vaccinated and still get the virus as proof of their debunked beliefs. Case in point, what has apparently happened on the cruise ships, which did require vaccinations of crew and passengers.

But they’re not carting bodies off the ships in yellow bags as we saw in 2020. This time, people have mild symptoms from the quickly spreading omicron variant. Wouldn’t you call that success?