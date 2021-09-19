Frank Barry: FDR's plan did something Biden's doesn't: It put people to work

In his first month in office, FDR made plain his preference — and the public’s preference — for work over relief:

“The overwhelming majority of unemployed Americans, who are now walking the streets and receiving private or public relief, would infinitely prefer to work. ... We can eliminate to some extent at least the threat that enforced idleness brings to spiritual and moral stability.”

He returned to this theme in his annual address to Congress in 1935:

“ … continued dependence upon relief induces a spiritual and moral disintegration fundamentally destructive to the national fiber. To dole out relief in this way is to administer a narcotic, a subtle destroyer of the human spirit. It is inimical to the dictates of sound policy. It is in violation of the traditions of America. Work must be found for able-bodied but destitute workers. The Federal Government must and shall quit this business of relief.”

I suspect FDR would be surprised to learn that we have forgotten something he viewed as fundamental to the New Deal, as it is with any deal: an understanding that each side had obligations to uphold. Government had an obligation to provide relief, and able-bodied citizens had an obligation to labor for their checks.