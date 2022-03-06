Fred Guttman: 'Thank you' to the countries of refuge

In 1992, on my first trip to Warsaw, I saw the “palace” for the first time. As we passed, I noticed there was a lot of commerce in the plaza on one side of the building.

I remember asking the Polish guide what was going on. His response was that shortly after the fall of communism in Poland, a flea market, the ultimate symbol of capitalism, had arisen. It was created not by the government but by the people, as a way in which the Poles tried to “answer” what that building had come to symbolize.

Poles have a clear historical memory of the terror and lack of freedom that goes with being conquered by a tyrannical country.

As this is being written, more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, with an estimated 505,000 of Ukrainian refugees making their way to Poland. Often, those fleeing are being met at the border by the citizens of the country of refuge who are bringing them food, water, warm clothing, diapers and more.

Current estimates are that, if this conflict continues much longer, there will be 5-7 million refugees fleeing Ukraine.