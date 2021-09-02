Friday's letters

Coming up short
Cone Health, myself included, is not meeting the needs of our community. The hospital is not staffing to meet this need. Emergency rooms and inpatient rooms are regularly left empty because there isn’t sufficient nursing staff to utilize them. Meanwhile, people with severe infections, surgical emergencies and heart attacks have waited hours for care.
At times, more than 70 patients have been waiting to be seen. Wait times have approached 24 hours and people are waiting next to highly symptomatic COVID patients.
It is very telling of any health system that uses a disease as an excuse for providing substandard health care. Admitted patients boarding in the ER is not the result of COVID. Most of these patients don’t have COVID. This problem has existed for years. COVID is merely highlighting ineffective administrative policy that had ample opportunity to be rectified sooner.
Cone Health CEO Mary Joe Cagle, M.D., openly acknowledged her willingness to risk losing employees with a vaccine requirement. This risk is now hindering our ability to take care of all patients.
Stephen Kohut, M.D.
Greensboro
Who is ignorant?
People continue to amaze me. A letter writer (Sept. 1) was upset when he walked into Red Oak Brewery and saw a man not wearing a mask. How come he failed to remember how to walk out of the brewery?
I hate wearing a mask. Recently, I went to a restaurant for lunch. I was immediately told to put a mask on or use the drive-thru. No big deal because I knew how to exit the store and drive off. They have the right to refuse service to me for not wearing a mask and I have the right to leave and not wear a mask. I also have the right to put a mask on and stay for lunch.
It’s the same with people who know how to turn on a TV on and select a channel, but when they don’t approve of what they’re watching, they forget how to change the channel or turn off the TV.
Daddy knew how to teach me about personal choices. I could leave a room without turning a light off or I could be escorted by my ear back to the room to learn how to turn the light off.
Calm down, people. Pfizer and I have met twice.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Biden’s blunders
Am I happy with the way that President Biden has handled the exodus from Afghanistan? No, I am not. But I also want to reserve judgment until we find out whether the State Department will keep promises that American forces made to our Afghan partners, interpreters, allies and friends.
Please, Mr. President, do not dishonor our country by betraying people who helped us for 20 years, and who trusted the words of our military. Please leave no ally behind.
I am also not thrilled with the way that Biden has dealt with the families of the 13 service members who died in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport last week. The president should not endlessly play the “grieving father card” by citing his own losses. These current families have feelings that are raw and excruciating. Biden should simply have listened to the criticism from those families, and then showed them the list of names that he keeps in his coat pocket ... the names of fallen service members who have died doing their sworn duty in the Middle East.
And, for the record, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was my first choice during the 2020 Democratic Primary.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Not necessarily
Two reactions to recent stories:
First, the Aug. 22 headline “Doomed from the start” (Noah Feldman column) is a lie. We went to Afghanistan after 9/11 to take it away from the Taliban. We did. We drove them into caves. We kept them there.
That’s what 2,500 troops were doing there — not “nation-building.” Unfortunately, no president from Bush II on ever explained the importance of that to the public. Now the Taliban can conduct terrorist training unmolested. Great.
As for the Aug. 26 story on mortgage-lending bias, anyone who thinks buying a house is a good route to wealth has fallen for real estate industry and government propaganda. Our home has not increased 20% in value in 33 years. Owning a house is expensive. There are taxes, yard and house upkeep, insurance. By contrast, I put $3,800 in an IRA in 1981 and invested in a diversified stock fund. That IRA is worth more than $100,000 today. IRAs and 401(k)’s grow tax-free. The stock market has grown by a 7% average over any 40-year interval.
The most reliable route to wealth is to have a job and invest broadly in the stock market inside an IRA/401(k). It works best to start early so you reap the rewards of compound interest.
And if there is racial discrimination in getting mortgage loans, why is race on the application form?
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
The writer is an emergency medicine specialist for Cone Health.