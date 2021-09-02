Friday's letters

I hate wearing a mask. Recently, I went to a restaurant for lunch. I was immediately told to put a mask on or use the drive-thru. No big deal because I knew how to exit the store and drive off. They have the right to refuse service to me for not wearing a mask and I have the right to leave and not wear a mask. I also have the right to put a mask on and stay for lunch.

It’s the same with people who know how to turn on a TV on and select a channel, but when they don’t approve of what they’re watching, they forget how to change the channel or turn off the TV.

Daddy knew how to teach me about personal choices. I could leave a room without turning a light off or I could be escorted by my ear back to the room to learn how to turn the light off.

Calm down, people. Pfizer and I have met twice.

Harry Kutchei

Greensboro

Biden’s blunders

Am I happy with the way that President Biden has handled the exodus from Afghanistan? No, I am not. But I also want to reserve judgment until we find out whether the State Department will keep promises that American forces made to our Afghan partners, interpreters, allies and friends.