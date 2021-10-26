Gary Agans: The hard truths behind the violence

I found Allen Johnson’s column (“When saying nothing is no longer an option,” Oct. 10) lacking. He identifies the problem of multiple shootings, but seems to not know where to go to understand why. Or maybe he just likes picking at scabs.

I wouldn’t say the answer is simple, yet it may not be that difficult to figure out if you’re willing to dig. I contend it’s a lack of parental guidance and discipline (oh, the forgotten word). When the government becomes your mama or daddy, your opportunity for moral guidance is slim to none. If a woman gets pregnant today and doesn’t have the wherewithal to pay for her medical care, the government steps in and lets our taxes pay. The father ends up with zero responsibility and the mother gets to have her baby.

Then what happens? You have a single parent who often cannot figure out how to make ends meet or, if she does, is out of the house working and not raising her child. Add to that the fact that too many of us have left the church, which helps us create a moral center. So you create your own moral center (whatever you imagine that is).