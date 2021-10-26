Gary Agans: The hard truths behind the violence

I found Allen Johnson’s column (“When saying nothing is no longer an option,” Oct. 10) lacking. He identifies the problem of multiple shootings, but seems to not know where to go to understand why. Or maybe he just likes picking at scabs.
I wouldn’t say the answer is simple, yet it may not be that difficult to figure out if you’re willing to dig. I contend it’s a lack of parental guidance and discipline (oh, the forgotten word). When the government becomes your mama or daddy, your opportunity for moral guidance is slim to none. If a woman gets pregnant today and doesn’t have the wherewithal to pay for her medical care, the government steps in and lets our taxes pay. The father ends up with zero responsibility and the mother gets to have her baby.
Then what happens? You have a single parent who often cannot figure out how to make ends meet or, if she does, is out of the house working and not raising her child. Add to that the fact that too many of us have left the church, which helps us create a moral center. So you create your own moral center (whatever you imagine that is).
Why do these children and young adults seem to so easily decide to shoot someone? Apparently because they have no understanding of the value of life, starting with their own. Today you should know that you’ll be caught because someone is always watching (videoing with their phone) or you’re in the presence of a video monitor — or, what the heck, you just shoot the guy by the door of your high school cafeteria.
They apparently don’t care that they’ll spend the rest of their lives in prison — maybe because they’re so used to having the government provide for them. Or maybe prison provides stability in a life that must be chaos otherwise. I don’t know.
What I do know is that households with a mother and father have a far better chance of raising children with a moral center that starts with them respecting who they are and respecting the value of life. They’re often shown a path for life, where they have opportunities to grow into productive citizens and good neighbors.
Does this always happen? No, but the chances are so much better for them in a two-parent household. I’m sure I’ll get a lot of heat for such a statement, but the truth is the truth. It’s time to really look at the reasons kids are killing kids. Maybe you’ll have one of your reporters take the time to do a real investigation and print the truth of the results. It’s all so sad!
The writer lives in Greensboro.