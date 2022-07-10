Gary Brown: Vote yes for the Parks & Recreation bond

Greensboro has been blessed in recent years with a succession of incredibly innovative and highly successful projects which have contributed greatly to economic growth and quality of life across our entire community. Thank you to all who voted for the 2009 bond that enabled us to fulfill this prior vision in such an amazing way.

Few enhancements, however, have resulted in the magnitude of positive impact that we anticipate from the completion of our current 10-year strategic vision of the Gateway Project at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC). Voters will be asked on July 26 (early voting runs through July 23) to approve the Parks and Recreation $70 million bond, of which the City Council has agreed to allocate $20 million to the GSC to make this Gateway Project vision a reality.

The expectations for this project are certainly consistent with the track record of the GSC, which for many years has demonstrated exceptional stewardship and significant return on the investment of public funds and matching private funds

The Greensboro Science Center (just one of 14 AZA and AAM-accredited institutions in all of North America) provides a truly affordable and family-oriented science education and tourism destination available to all citizens of Greensboro. Additionally, by its attraction of county, regional and state residents (all 50 North Carolina counties and all 50 states last year), it has generated a tremendous influx of outside dollars and economic development for our community.

With the dynamic vision and leadership of Glenn Dobrogosz and his team, and with the incredible support of the entire community, the GSC has become a leading field trip destination and tourist attraction in the state. The Greensboro Science Center has truly become a world-class facility. The investment to complete the Gateway Project will more than pay for itself many times over. More importantly, the creation of this extraordinary destination experience, unique in North Carolina, will yield great long-term rewards economically, educationally and culturally.

Phase one of the Gateway Project will launch with two iconic projects: a rainforest biodome “Expedition Rainforest — The Greensboro Biodome” and a sea creature care, conservation, rescue, rehabilitation and reintroduction center called “ARCC” or Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex. This first phase of the Gateway Project is estimated to increase visitation to more than 750,000 guests per year and generate more than $100 million in recurring annual economic impact. As a result, the additional revenues to Greensboro from allocated receipts of sales taxes plus the direct revenues will more than offset the costs.

When you consider the incredible benefits to our city, our families and our children by completion of this signature project, founded on science, health and conservation education, it is clear why the City Council has enthusiastically offered unanimous support to this exceptional community Gateway Project. Now we must each personally commit to making a real difference in our community. This year every vote will count, so please take time to go to the polls and vote yes to support the Greensboro Science Center with passage of the Parks and Recreation Bond.