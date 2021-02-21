Gary Kenton: Our right to know is the bedrock of democracy

In early 2018, N.C. Superior Court Judge Susan Bray ruled that City Council members could watch the videos but imposed a “gag order” that prevented them from discussing anything they might see. Not only was the public denied direct access to the information contained in these “public records,” but elected officials were prevented from sharing their reaction to that information with us!

Rather than watch the video but not be able to talk about it, the City Council decided not to watch it at all. Some viewed this as a dereliction of duty, feeling that elected officials have a responsibility to monitor police behavior, especially when abuse of power is alleged. But, commendably, in 2019 the Greensboro Council filed an appeal with the N.C. Supreme Court to overturn Judge Bray’s gag order.

The city’s legal action was supported by the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and Vicinity, several media outlets, and other organizations. The amicus brief filed in the case argues, in part, that “In constraining the ability of the City Council to discuss the video, the Court of Appeals opinion subverts the constitutional rights of the people to ensure that their elected government officials are effectively representing their interests.”

Nearly two years later, the N.C. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.