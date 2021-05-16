Gary Pearce: Apple brings good news – and seeds of hope

He and Speaker Moore said it was just coincidence that they had both quashed bills targeting transgender individuals. Yet they didn’t kill them quietly. They went out of their way to do it publicly.

Berger maintained, “It had nothing to do with Apple.”

Whatever the reason, give Berger and Moore credit. They did the right thing.

Give Cooper credit. He could have hogged the stage. Instead, he shared it.

Give them all credit for working together and crafting an incentives package that brought in Apple. It amounts to $845.8 million over 39 years.

Three years ago, it looked as if North Carolina had missed its bite at Apple. But the Cooper administration kept talking to the company. The administration and the legislature worked together to write the incentive package into law.

Staffers for both, usually sworn enemies, traded compliments at the end.

With Apple, we saw a picture you don’t see in other Southern states these days: The governor and legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans, Blacks and whites — including Machelle Sanders, a former life-sciences executive who is the first Black commerce secretary — standing together.