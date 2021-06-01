Gary Pearce: Race defines N.C. politics ... again

Slavery caused secession and the Civil War.

This tension between the ideals of 1776 and the reality of 1619 — and its impact on our history — is worth studying.

But powerful forces in North Carolina don’t want that study: the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, the John Locke Foundation and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

The latter two are creations of conservative megadonor Art Pope, who sits on the UNC Board of Governors. The ultimate opposition to Hannah-Jones, some at UNC believe, comes from Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger.

This is nothing new in North Carolina politics.

The right of Black people to vote — and white opposition to that right — dominated the decades after the Civil War. The white supremacy campaign at the end of the 19th century disenfranchised Black North Carolinians for 60 years. The civil rights movement in the 1960s led to the rise of the Republican Party and, ultimately, to today’s politics.

Race has infused modern campaigns since Willis Smith’s “White People Wake Up” campaign against Frank Porter Graham in 1950. Graham was president of UNC.