Gary Pearce: The governor, the pro tem and pandemic powers

Basnight was pro tem for 18 years, 1992-2010. He made it a powerful position. But he also helped Hunt, then back for his third term, pass gubernatorial veto in 1996.

Berger has been pro tem since Republicans took the Senate in 2010. As with Basnight, the key to his power has been controlling the caucus’ campaign operation — candidate recruitment, coordinated campaigns and, above all, fundraising. He controls the money and the message.

Lieutenant governors preside over the Senate, but have little power now. They run independently, so they’re not part of the governor’s administration. The office is mainly a holding room for a gubernatorial campaign.

Then there’s the Council of State, which is elected independently. Often, its members think they should be co-governors. Last year, then-Lt. Gov. Dan Forest sued Cooper, contending Council of State approval was required for pandemic closings. Forest lost the lawsuit and lost the governor’s race.

It’s in the nature of legislators, whatever their party, to strip power from governors, whatever their party. It will be no surprise this year if Republican legislators challenge the Democratic governor’s pandemic powers.

But which will they put first: fighting the pandemic or fighting for power?

Gary Pearce was a reporter and editor at The News & Observer, a political consultant, and an adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt (1976-1984 and 1992-2000). He blogs about politics and government at www.NewDayforNC.com.