A bill recently introduced by Rep. Keith Kidwell in the N.C. House is intended to “equalize the (financial) burden” between owners of gas-powered vehicles and owners of electric vehicles, or EVs. Rep. Kidwell argues that this bill would charge North Carolina EV owners by the mile. There currently is a tax of 41 cents on each gallon of gas purchased at the pump. This tax is to pay for maintenance and repairs to our roads and highways. When EV drivers charge their vehicles at home or at an electric charging station, they pay nothing toward this tax.

This bill, however, fails to acknowledge that the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles charges EV owners an additional $140 in their annual registration fee. Thus, as John Deem’s article (“Bill would charge NC EV owners by the mile,” Feb. 16) states, all it would take to “equalize the burden” is to add another $50 to the registration fee. Yet Rep. Kidwell’s bill proposes, on top of the $140 paid through the annual registration fee, an “additional tax” on EVs of 1.2 cents for every EV mile driven.

This tax is vindictive! It would put an economic burden on EV owners and discourage the sale of EVs. I propose taxes should be reduced on EVs to encourage the transition to cleaner electric vehicles. In addition, taxes should be increased on gas-powered vehicles to pay for the externalities caused (costs incurred from the burning of fossil fuels that harms society and the environment without this cost being reflected in the purchase price of the gas).

I have driven more than 100,000 miles on my 2018 EV. After five years, my car still drives as if it were new. I anticipate my car will double the life span of a gas-powered car. Below are other reasons why we should support the transition to EVs:

Fuel and maintenance costs for EVs are much lower than for gas-powered vehicles. Studies show EVs require 50% less maintenance over their lifetimes. Charging an EV battery costs 60% or less than filling up a gas tank. My personal experience has proven this to be true. In five years, my biggest expense has been the replacement of tires. I will probably never have to replace my brakes. The cost of energy to power my vehicle is approximately $200 less per month than the gas equivalent. I save thousands of dollars a year by owning an EV.

EVs do not emit tailpipe exhaust. A full transition to EVs will result in significant reductions in asthma, heart disease, lung cancer and other pulmonary illnesses — saving 6,300 lives annually by 2050 in the United States.

The idling of a gas-powered vehicle damages engine components and clogs the exhaust system. Furthermore, when a diesel school bus idles to wait for children, it burns one gallon of fuel per hour. If a fleet of 25 buses reduces its idling by 30 minutes per day at $4 a gallon, the school system saves $9,000 a year in fuel costs. Imagine the savings of a fleet of fully electric buses!

Currently, emissions from all sources of transportation account for approximately 30% of carbon (greenhouse gas) emissions in the United States. As more EVs get on the road, carbon emissions will decrease dramatically. Even with a higher-carbon fuel source of electricity, EVs typically emit at the charging power source significantly less carbon compared to gas-powered vehicles.

EVs get as much as 200-400 miles per charge. My vehicle (purchased in 2018) is rated at 310 miles per charge. Even on long-distance trips, I do not have range anxiety because there are many electric charging stations. My daughter’s Chevy Bolt is one of the least expensive EVs on the market and has more than a 300-mile range/charge.

Governments are transitioning to EVs. Guilford County is purchasing 43 new electric school buses with money from the state’s Volkswagen settlement. Forsyth County has a couple of electric vehicles and plans to purchase more.

The year 2023 already has seen unprecedented temperatures, especially in February. Electric vehicles do not emit greenhouse gases, which are a known contributor to climate change. Therefore, electric vehicles are an essential part of a clean energy future. We all must take this seriously.

There is much each one of us can do. Today, let’s promote laws and actions that encourage electric vehicles.