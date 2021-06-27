Gene Nichol: Racial Reckoning in a state governed by a white people’s caucus

An array of my old school Chapel Hill colleagues are surprised that our Board of Trustees — after all this — seems willing to simply plow ahead with its outrageous decision on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure as it wreaks havoc on the University of North Carolina. It’s not that my colleagues actually think of Carolina as a beacon of “light” and “liberty.” After all, UNC has never had a Black president; Chapel Hill has never had a Black chancellor; and its faculty, students and administration have never even approached the racial makeup of the state of North Carolina.

When it comes to race, UNC-CH is hardly, as advertised, the University of the People.

Still, the Hannah-Jones decision is so patent. Not only has deep injustice been visited on a much-accomplished Black journalist, but the university itself has been subjected to international derision, great faculty members of color have departed or refused to join us, a heartbreaking letter from the African-American president of the student body has warned his young colleagues not to come to Chapel Hill, and the chair of the faculty has urged university supporters to speak with “one voice” against the “stubborn silence” of the trustees.