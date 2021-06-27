Gene Nichol: Racial Reckoning in a state governed by a white people’s caucus

An array of my old school Chapel Hill colleagues are surprised that our Board of Trustees — after all this — seems willing to simply plow ahead with its outrageous decision on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure as it wreaks havoc on the University of North Carolina. It’s not that my colleagues actually think of Carolina as a beacon of “light” and “liberty.” After all, UNC has never had a Black president; Chapel Hill has never had a Black chancellor; and its faculty, students and administration have never even approached the racial makeup of the state of North Carolina.
When it comes to race, UNC-CH is hardly, as advertised, the University of the People.
Still, the Hannah-Jones decision is so patent. Not only has deep injustice been visited on a much-accomplished Black journalist, but the university itself has been subjected to international derision, great faculty members of color have departed or refused to join us, a heartbreaking letter from the African-American president of the student body has warned his young colleagues not to come to Chapel Hill, and the chair of the faculty has urged university supporters to speak with “one voice” against the “stubborn silence” of the trustees.
Back in the day, old timers suggest, UNC would at least have struggled mightily to save face — especially given the mood of the country. But we’re seemingly frozen. Campus leaders cower before the governing boards. Trustees say they’re intimidated by the Board of Governors. And the governors are the contented lackies of the Republican General Assembly. No room remains for university integrity or independence. A lesson for the ages: It’s tough to have a racial reckoning when you’re governed by a white people’s caucus.
I have, of course, been warned it is somehow inappropriate to mention the racial makeup of the governing Republican caucuses of the N.C. General Assembly. But, oh well. When the Republican Senate caucus repairs to its closed-door meetings to determine what the state’s laws will be, no African Americans are in the room. None. The same is true for the House Republican caucus. No Black members. More than 150 years after the ratification of the 14th Amendment, we have no Black Republican lawmakers, though 22% of Tarheels are African-American. As former Republican Rep. Holly Grange put it a couple years ago: “On my side, it’s a middle-age white man’s club.”
So, keeping that in mind, when our state legislators enact provisions banning the “promotion” of Critical Race Theory — without seeming to know what that is or how it suddenly became such a crushing problem in North Carolina, it is a good idea to consider the all-white messenger.
When Republican lawmakers seek to ensure that teachers not characterize the U.S. as racist or sexist, rather than a “meritocracy,” contemplate the source.
When another Senate proposal aims to push back the implementation of social sciences curricular changes which include the teaching of systemic racism and discrimination in American history, be not surprised.
When representatives also aver there is no “systemic racism” in North Carolina — consider the context. Members of the governing white people’s caucus have thus assured us that we are not plagued by the burdens of race discrimination. Stand not amazed.
And, whenever these exclusionary actions are challenged, and Republican lawmakers howl that critics are therefore “playing the race card” — remember which political party is actually racialized.
So even as critics of the Hannah-Jones decision rage across the land, recall that the only audience that really matters to UNC governing boards is the white people’s caucuses of the General Assembly.