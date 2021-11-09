Gene Parker: Critical race theory is a real issue

Responding to David Noer’s piece (“Critical race theory is a fake issue,” Nov. 7), we found much to disagree with and only one point of agreement: Critical race theory belongs in universities, not public schools. Perhaps Noer did not get the memo last Tuesday from Virginia, where parents showed that they saw through the lie that the schools were not teaching CRT.

Do we really think parents in North Carolina are dumb and do not understand that CRT principles are incorporated into teaching in Guilford County Schools? Saying that CRT is not being taught (because there is no curriculum titled CRT) is as disturbing as saying that school kids in Germany in the late 1930s and ‘40s were not being taught to hate Jews because there was not a class with this title. They were being indoctrinated in racial hatred just as our kids are. Can’t we all agree that racism is wrong?

Take a moment to visit the GCS website and check out the glossary of terms on the “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” page. The terms include all the CRT topics like: “racial lens,” “white supremacy,” “white fragility,” “white privilege” and “structural racism.”