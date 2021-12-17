Greg Jackson : All victims of gun violence are not reported equally

While coverage of this violence can discriminate, gun violence does not. It takes lives or leaves long-lasting physical and emotional scars for those impacted. We are at a critical time within the gun violence prevention movement. For the first time, the federal government plans to invest $5 billion to treat gun violence like a public health crisis, providing resources for a holistic approach to gun violence prevention, moving away from solutions rooted in crime prevention. More and more, communities are adopting policies that put people at the center of the solution. Yet, our work is more difficult when the images and words used to describe victims and the communities where they live and work advance the status quo and discount their humanity.

This is a public health crisis, and our response in all parts of our culture must reflect this importance. In the Black community, more than 85% of homicide victims are shot and killed with guns. Nationally, more than 38,000 people are killed by guns each year, and nearly another 85,000 are injured.

COVID-19 has taken 800,000 American lives, and at the beginning of this pandemic, when the death toll was much lower, each death was discussed with care, reported and chronicled with a richness that brought strangers to life and gave voice to those often forgotten in nursing homes.