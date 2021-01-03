Greg Mesimore: If I am silent about racism, I am complicit

To be a part of the church of Jesus Christ and individually, a follower of Jesus, means that I am commanded to work for justice; I am commanded to practice loving-kindness; and I am commanded to walk humbly with God.

Justice means to make right what is wrong. To work, to advocate, in order to fix what is broken in our world that benefits some at the expense of others.

Like justice, loving-kindness it is not about having warm or loving feelings toward another person or group of people. It is about taking action on behalf of an individual or group of people who are in need in order to better their lives.

To walk humbly with God is to admit I don’t have all the answers and that I have often failed to even ask the right questions. To walk humbly with God is to confess and repent of my bent to choose my personal comfort and well-being over Christ’s command to take up my cross and follow him.

And that’s where my silence and my inaction convict me of my sin.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously said: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Or, as a junior high teacher taught me years ago, with words that haunt me especially now: “Silence gives consent.”