Greg Mesimore: If I am silent about racism, I am complicit

As Greensboro native Greg Mesimore reflects on 2020, a sermon he delivered in his Chicago church last summer will linger in his heart and his mind into the new year. This is a modified and lightly edited version of that sermon.
“The Silence of Our Friends”
He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.
And what does the LORD require of you?
To do justice and to love mercy
and to walk humbly with your God.
— Micah 6:8
All of us have been shaken by the events of the past three weeks. Amid this horrendous coronavirus pandemic, the reality of racism reared its ugly head in three rapid-fire events:
It began with the release of the video of Ahmaud Arbery being chased and killed by two white men. It continued with the video of a woman in Central Park falsely accusing a Black man of assaulting her in a call to 911. It culminated in the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, pleading for his life as Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, slowly strangled him in broad daylight, by pressing his knee on his neck while three other officers either looked on or helped pin Floyd to the pavement.
Massive peaceful protests catalyzed by these atrocities erupted. The early ones were accompanied by violence and destruction. Riots; curfews; arrests; protesters and rioters wounded; some were killed; the same was tragically true for some of the police who were there to ensure peaceful demonstrations and protect against violence and looting. The majority of the police used restraint, some even taking a knee, identifying and joining with protesters, turning these protests into parades to end racism in America.
These protests were not limited to the major cities. Major protests, most of which were entirely peaceful, were held and continue to happen in more than 300 cities and small towns in all 50 states. The same was true in cities large and small all around the world, where people of all races united in vigorous protest over the systemic injustice against Black people rooted in the American criminal justice system.
And in the midst of it all, a seismic shift is occurring. White America, particularly white Christians, are being forced to look in the mirror and ask, “Have I contributed to the racism that persists in our country, in our society, in my church, in my family … within me?” That’s what hit me this week. Have I been complicit with the racism that exists in so many areas of American life?
I don’t think of myself as racially superior to anyone. I’ve never personally mistreated Black people. I don’t make jokes about African Americans or use the N-word … ever! Why, I grew up in the racially segregated South. I’ve seen racism. I know what racism is!
I’ve seen the KKK, in their white robes and hoods, openly recruiting people across the street from the church in which I grew up.
In 1971, I was bused as a rising high school junior to the one all-Black high school in my hometown of Greensboro. I was part of the first integrated graduating class from James B. Dudley High School, a minority white student in a class that was 65% African American.
And I’ll tell anyone what a great experience it was for me to go to and graduate from Dudley because it helped me confront my prejudice and my false assumptions about Black people.
One of the attitudes that changed quickly for me at Dudley was fear. My parents worried if I’d be safe there. The first few weeks of school had their share of tense moments, but after that initial adjustment period, my only fear about going to school on any given day was whether there would be a pop quiz in chemistry class.
I ran cross country and track at Dudley and forged friendships with Black teammates by spending hours together, complaining about being run ragged by our coaches.
Likewise, I was exposed to Black teachers and coaches who were just as demanding and caring as my previous teachers and coaches (who had all been white). As I got to know my African American classmates, I discovered our interests and hopes and hang-ups were not all that different.
My two years at Dudley broke down many of the stereotypes and some of the prejudice I had inherited and held against Black people. And for that I owe a great debt of gratitude to the African American staff, faculty and students for helping me begin a journey toward understanding and confronting my prejudice and the racism in our society.
Problem is … I haven’t grown much in my understanding about racism.
Problem is … since my time at Dudley, I no longer considered myself to personally be a racist. However, because of that, I have conveniently ignored for all of my adult life all the ways the advantages of being white in America have benefited me at the expense of Black people in America.
Problem is … the Bible and the Lord Jesus hold me to a higher standard of obedience and life than the Oxford English Dictionary.
And for the entirety of my adult life, when it comes to the racism that exists in our society and in the church, I have remained complicit because I have largely remained silent. I have blissfully lived my adult life doing nothing about the systemic racism that has benefited me.
But the Bible and the Lord Jesus hold me to the standard of justice … they hold me to the standard of loving-kindness … they hold me to the standard of humility and servanthood and sacrifice on behalf of those less fortunate, less privileged, but not less than me.
To be a part of the church of Jesus Christ and individually, a follower of Jesus, means that I am commanded to work for justice; I am commanded to practice loving-kindness; and I am commanded to walk humbly with God.
Justice means to make right what is wrong. To work, to advocate, in order to fix what is broken in our world that benefits some at the expense of others.
Like justice, loving-kindness it is not about having warm or loving feelings toward another person or group of people. It is about taking action on behalf of an individual or group of people who are in need in order to better their lives.
To walk humbly with God is to admit I don’t have all the answers and that I have often failed to even ask the right questions. To walk humbly with God is to confess and repent of my bent to choose my personal comfort and well-being over Christ’s command to take up my cross and follow him.
And that’s where my silence and my inaction convict me of my sin.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously said: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Or, as a junior high teacher taught me years ago, with words that haunt me especially now: “Silence gives consent.”
I have thought of myself as a friend, even a brother, to Black people. So why have I done basically nothing to ease their pain and right the wrongs and injustices they face each and every day?
Dahleen Glanton, an African American columnist for the Chicago Tribune, provided me with the answer. And believe me, I did not like it. But I don’t doubt that it is true.
In her June 1 column, “White America, if you want to know who’s responsible for racism, look in the mirror,” Glanton wrote:
“(I’m talking to) those of you who see yourselves as intolerant of racism — those who were sickened by that video of George Floyd pleading for mercy. Too many white people are satisfied doing nothing to bring about substantive change. Admit it. You enjoy the opportunities and privileges that white supremacy affords you. Yet, you want to distance yourself from the racist individuals and systems that keep you at the top of the hierarchy."
She goes on:
“Regardless of how much you say you detest racism, you (meaning white people) are the sole reason it has flourished for centuries. And you (again, meaning white people) are the only ones who can stop it. … Black people, for the most part, are powerless to stop racism. If we could, we would have done it a long time ago.”
Racism, at its core, is not a political issue. It is a human issue. It is a sin issue.
And as hard as that truth is for me to acknowledge for my own life, that truth gives me hope. If racism was fundamentally a political issue, I’d have no hope. Look at where our politics have gotten us today.
But if it’s a human issue, well, the Bible has an answer for that. If it’s a sin issue, well, the Bible has an answer for that, too. To heal the ravages of racism, both personal and systemic, starts with confession … it leads to repentance … and it grows into faithful obedience.
An obedience that values justice above my own comfort and conviction and action above my past complacency.
And that gives me hope … even for me.