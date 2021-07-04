Guilford principals: Education means opening minds, not closing them

The following letter was submitted last week by a group of Guilford County Schools principals:

As principals in Guilford County Schools (GCS), we are stunned and saddened by the recent vitriol aimed at our superintendent and frustrated by the manufactured crisis that has been created around critical race theory here and nationally.

Education is about opening minds, not closing them. Great teachers don’t indoctrinate students, but they do inspire them to ask more questions, research issues more deeply, disagree respectfully and engage in civil debate. Great teachers also help and encourage students as they explore their interests, gain new knowledge and apply new skills. They look at the cold, hard truth of history and don’t blink.

As renowned educator, poet laureate and Wake Forest University professor Maya Angelou once said, “When we know better, we do better.”

As our top educator, Dr. Sharon Contreras exemplifies each of these traits and more. She continually challenges us to do more, give more and focus more, reminding us that the quality of education our children now receive will determine the trajectory of their lives and their families’ lives for generations to come.