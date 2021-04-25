Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Health care is a necessity, not an 'entitlement'

It’s time to stop calling health care an entitlement: North Carolina needs Medicaid expansion now.
A friend has multiple sclerosis and he needs to get a scan to qualify for a grant to get the medicine he needs. He has set up a GoFundMe page and we are sharing it feverishly.
Another friend has posted a fundraiser for their sister’s cancer treatment. Another is raising money to help fly her brother to Mexico, where he can get affordable cancer treatments for his rare form of cancer. Checking my bank account, I decide that I can put $10 into each this week.
I once experienced the generosity of crowdfunding when a friend campaigned to send my son to Space Camp. That summer I drove across the mountains and down to Alabama to drop him off — a remarkable experience for an aspiring astronaut to whom, without community support, this dream would have been out of reach.
Space Camp is an extravagant expense and an unnecessary one. Thus, it seemed appropriate to rely on the goodwill and generosity of friends to make it happen. But according to GoFundMe’s CEO, about one-third of all donations on the site go toward health care costs. Crowdfunding has become one of the main ways that U.S. families pay medical expenses. Scrolling through these sites is a dystopian view into the results of austerity in America.
Pre-pandemic, North Carolina’s uninsured rate embarrassingly ranked ninth in the nation, mostly due to our state’s refusal to expand Medicaid. Many more residents are insured but live afraid that their needs might fall outside the scope of their coverage or that their co-pays could break their carefully balanced budgets.
Lack of health care is a uniquely American problem and is not the sort of thing we want to prove our exceptionality. Right now, Down Home North Carolina has taken on an ambitious listening project with the goal of 10,000 conversations with our rural neighbors. While the project is in its infancy, a mandate is quickly forming: When we ask our neighbors what concerns them most, a lack of access to health care rises immediately to the top.
These preliminary results closely imitate those of a similar project we did in 2017— when the vast majority of respondents to our door knocking campaign named not being able to go to the doctor as their biggest concern. In our work, we talk to seniors who are rationing their medicines, essential workers who can’t afford a doctor’s note to stay home and to parents who have gone years without a checkup. In working-class North Carolina, these stories are not the exception; they are the rule.
We have a unique opportunity to significantly right this wrong. The latest COVID-19 relief package will bring at least $1.7 billion into our state for health care — but only if the General Assembly expands Medicaid. We are only one of 12 states that has continued to refuse expansion — a simple solution that would immediately cover more than 680,000 working North Carolinians living in the coverage gap, protect our rural hospitals against closure and decrease costs and premiums for us all.
Even with this incentive, Senate leader Phil Berger continues to fret that Medicaid expansion would create “a whole new level of entitlement in the state.” But the truth is, going to the doctor should never have been seen as an “entitlement.” If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it should be that our health and fates are deeply intertwined. Health care isn’t an entitlement but instead a basic mechanism for a functioning economy, democracy and society.
Berger’s austerity goes against the will of the people and of nearly everyone we talk to at Down Home. Last fall, a Care4Carolina poll found three-quarters of North Carolinians favored Medicaid expansion, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats alike.
Continuing to block expansion would leave money on the table. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina would actually net $1.2 billion if we expanded Medicaid. We should not have to weave a sad enough tale hoping that others are willing to fund our care when there is more than enough money available for the N.C. General Assembly to put a dent into this suffering.
What is more, we are already paying for our neighbors’ health care. But, crowd sourcing health care $10 at a time is a cruel way to solve a society problem when it could be done more efficiently and effectively. The GoFundMe medical — and now funeral — fundraising phenomenon is evidence of the human cost of failed policy. It’s the responsibility of the General Assembly to fix this.
Gwen Frisbie-Fulton is communications director with Down Home North Carolina.