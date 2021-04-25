Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Health care is a necessity, not an 'entitlement'

It’s time to stop calling health care an entitlement: North Carolina needs Medicaid expansion now.

A friend has multiple sclerosis and he needs to get a scan to qualify for a grant to get the medicine he needs. He has set up a GoFundMe page and we are sharing it feverishly.

Another friend has posted a fundraiser for their sister’s cancer treatment. Another is raising money to help fly her brother to Mexico, where he can get affordable cancer treatments for his rare form of cancer. Checking my bank account, I decide that I can put $10 into each this week.

I once experienced the generosity of crowdfunding when a friend campaigned to send my son to Space Camp. That summer I drove across the mountains and down to Alabama to drop him off — a remarkable experience for an aspiring astronaut to whom, without community support, this dream would have been out of reach.

Space Camp is an extravagant expense and an unnecessary one. Thus, it seemed appropriate to rely on the goodwill and generosity of friends to make it happen. But according to GoFundMe’s CEO, about one-third of all donations on the site go toward health care costs. Crowdfunding has become one of the main ways that U.S. families pay medical expenses. Scrolling through these sites is a dystopian view into the results of austerity in America.