Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Housing is big business ... and a big problem

I brought a banana bread over to the mom who just moved in up the street. I told her I meant to bring it over warm, but time had gotten away from me. She smiled and said she does like it warm, so she would heat it up in the microwave. There was only a microwave in her kitchen because a stove wasn’t included in the rent, she explained. I told her I’d keep my eyes open for someone selling one.

I had heard about this from other neighbors: Landlords not willing to include basic appliances because “they didn’t want one more thing to fix.” But glancing into my neighbor’s house, I could easily see that the entire place was substandard: cracked glass on the front door, a plywood patch on the living room floor, a window duct-taped shut. I asked her how much she was paying for rent. $950 a month. It was a blessing.

Our neighborhood has been hit hard by rental companies and landlords buying up properties and renting them at huge profits. Rarely can you find a nice place rented out by the family or old timer anymore — the “for rent” signs here all bear the same company logos. Houses that go up for sale are purchased, often in bulk, frequently sight unseen. The property directly next to me was purchased by a buyer who bought nearly 90 other homes in the county that same day. It’s clear to me that the owner has never even been to our block, not to mention doesn’t live anywhere nearby. I guess we are both invested in the neighborhood, albeit in very different ways.

Housing is big business. Rents across the country have spiked 9.2% since the start of 2021, according to Apartment List (Apartment List, 2022). My new neighbor might consider herself fortunate to have found a three bedroom house for under $1,000, even if it has no appliances and has plywood on the floors.

Spiraling rents

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,050 in Greensboro, that’s a 30% increase over this time last year. By no stretch of the imagination have wages kept pace with this dramatic increase.

My new neighbor works a full time retail job (average income for retail in Guilford County is just over $29,000), but to truly afford her rent she will need to make about $5,000 more annually (the income needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment is over $34,000) (Department of Labor Statistics, 2021). At the end of 2021, nearly half (46%) of Guilford renters were having difficulty paying for their homes, along with 20% of homeowners (American Community Survey, 2021). I’m fearful that my very nice new neighbor and her family will not be able to live on my block for long.

But where will she go? Many friends have told me that affording rent is one thing, but finding an available rental is another. One told me that he went to look at a house, but it was rented before he even got there. “I need a second job to afford rent, but realistically the time I have for a second job has to be spent looking for a place,” he said.

Misery has company

It is not just Greensboro, of course. My colleagues at Down Home North Carolina have been conducting a deep listening project all across the state and housing costs are top of mind for people everywhere. In Watauga County, local residents told us that the available housing has been scooped up for AirBNBs and vacation rentals, leaving local folks scrambling to find places to stay.

In Ashe County, a farmer told me that her neighbor is renting a trailer where water comes out of the outlets when it rains.

In Craven County, my colleague drove me through a boarded-up public housing complex that has never been repaired since the last round of flooding and is now rumored to be slated as waterfront housing to attract wealthy newcomers.

In Person County, a Roxboro resident explained that rentals are hard to find because families have the incentive to sell, not rent, while market prices are so incredibly high. She’s been looking for a house to rent for six months, while sleeping on her sister’s couch even though she works a good, stable job.

Housing is a right

Back here at home, a $30 million housing bond passed by voters last month will provide some minor relief for Greensboro’s housing woes. But with a housing crisis unfolding in every state, in every county, in every city, and in every neighborhood more is needed.

Housing can and should be addressed by voters this November. The people we elect up and down the ballot should be civil servants who have an articulated plan to address our failed housing policy. County commissioners and other local positions can address zoning, introduce bonds and use long-term planning to ensure the affordable housing stock is increased in their communities. State representatives can strengthen critical affordable housing, rental assistance and eviction prevention programs and could, like Oregon, pass a statewide rent-control bill. Congress can act to ensure tenants’ rights and a Homes Guarantee.

Housing is a human right. What’s more, helping our neighbors access safe, affordable housing gives them a stability and security that benefits our communities more broadly. So long as nearly half of our nation cannot afford its most basic needs — food, health care, shelter — then our country itself will remain economically and electorally precarious. That’s why, when it comes to housing, we need an everything, everywhere, everyone approach. We can afford nothing else.