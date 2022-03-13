Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Informed but not engaged? Politics is not a spectator sport

‘Mom, have you seen the news?” my son asks between mouthfuls of cereal at the breakfast table. He is reading an article about the Ukrainian nuclear plant fire. He then turns to another article, this one about refugees pouring into Poland.

He’s clearly alarmed. I don’t know what to say to him. There seems so little we can do.

A friend once told me a story: Anthropologists visiting an aboriginal village showed them an article about an earthquake destroying a town halfway across the world. Seeing the images of destruction and devastation, the local villagers began to pack. The anthropologists assured them that they were safe — the earthquake was very far away. But the aborigines knew that; they were packing for a different reason.

“Why would you share that unless you were asking us to help?”

On the sidelines

Americans have an insatiable desire for news and consume it in 24-hour cycles. Fox News is on at the mechanic shop, CNN at the doctor’s, New York Times alerts on my phone. In 2020, cable news reached all-time viewership highs as we were glued to coverage of the pandemic, racial justice protests, and, later, the election. But is being informed the same as being engaged?