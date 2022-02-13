Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Manufactured outrage now targets school boards

When the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in North Carolina, my family was thrown into chaos. We scrambled to reset our daily routines. I was worried about the health of my parents a full state away. I was concerned for my neighbor who was leaving her children at home alone while she went to work at the grocery store. I was nervous for friends who would feel the pressure of isolation in soul-crushing ways. Things were relatively stable in my life, but it was all still so overwhelming, fragile and tenuous. I know we all felt this, every single one of us.

The schools closing impacted my family the most. My son missed his friends and I missed having the privacy to focus during work days. Half of his books were in his locker at school and for a while we had to share a computer. We began to feel the value of our schools and teachers in a deep, poignant and personal way.

Good ... and bad