Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Manufactured outrage now targets school boards

When the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in North Carolina, my family was thrown into chaos. We scrambled to reset our daily routines. I was worried about the health of my parents a full state away. I was concerned for my neighbor who was leaving her children at home alone while she went to work at the grocery store. I was nervous for friends who would feel the pressure of isolation in soul-crushing ways. Things were relatively stable in my life, but it was all still so overwhelming, fragile and tenuous. I know we all felt this, every single one of us.
The schools closing impacted my family the most. My son missed his friends and I missed having the privacy to focus during work days. Half of his books were in his locker at school and for a while we had to share a computer. We began to feel the value of our schools and teachers in a deep, poignant and personal way.
Good ... and bad
Community crises often bring out the best in us: Neighbors invite neighbors over to share a generator during a snowstorm, impromptu community dinners are created after a flood, family gathers around after a death, meals are delivered when someone falls ill. The pandemic was no exception. In my neighborhood — a poor neighborhood that is no stranger to hard times — we set about picking up groceries for elderly neighbors and arranging outdoor treasure hunts for bored kids to get them out of their parent’s hair.
Unfortunately, experiencing a crisis also leaves us vulnerable. When we are exhausted, anxious and uncertain we are more susceptible to being exploited — and that’s what is happening at local school board meetings right now.
Last fall, a friend texted me and asked: “Why the h*ll are there Proud Boys at my school board meeting right now?” What she was seeing locally, unfortunately, wasn’t an anomaly. Extremist groups — the same ones involved in the Jan. 6 attack and multiple physical assaults and street fights over the last five years — were trying to pal around with regular parents at school board meetings in places like New Hanover, Lincoln and Johnston counties. In Orange County, far-right extremists even tried to approach young children.
A planned effort
Instead of acting in good faith to help struggling parents and kids during a crisis, the far right has latched onto a coordinated and planned attack on our schools, teachers and — ultimately — our children. Malefactors like Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn identified the weakness we were experiencing and moved in to exploit, not heal, it. Through Bannon’s podcast and other established far-right media networks (such as the enormous network of QAnon social media channels), these bad actors manufactured outrage in stressed-out, susceptible people by creating the boogeyman of critical race theory and, more recently, the need to ban books. They do not try to obscure their endgame: They want to influence elections by manipulating our emotions during hard times.
While the plan was hatched by extremists who overtly flirt with ideas of white nationalism, fascism and ethno-states, their goal has always been to obscure these connections and move their campaigns into the mainstream. Only a few short months after the plan was hatched by Bannon and company, my own Facebook feed was flooded with ads from Fox News and newly created “parent watchdog” groups warning me about “activist teachers” and “pornography in school libraries.” Each ad uses the hallmarks of predatory disinformation: “Us versus them” language, the creation of a common enemy, a sense of imminent danger and an invitation into a new reality.
With this context, I too am worried about indoctrination — but its source isn’t our public schools.
What we all want
There are things that all parents agree on right now. We agree that we each have a deep responsibility to our children. We have the responsibility to help our kids navigate the books, internet and other social messages they are exposed to daily. As they grow, we do not need to limit their access to the world of ideas, but instead to lean in and do the hard work of parenting — which includes uncomfortable conversations, exploration and guiding them with our own beliefs.
Parents have a really important job right now to protect our children and to protect their schools. Our children’s education cannot be compromised by a well-funded, shadowy, extremist agitation machine.
There are real things our schools need: The buildings need major repairs, students who are experiencing trauma need mental health support, teachers and staff need salaries that retain them, rather than driving them away. We need to show up at our school board meetings to support the elected members who respect the professionalism of our teachers, who want our schools to be safe, who believe in public education and freedom, and who know that banning books has never — not once — led to anything good.
All parents want our children’s schools to be excellent. Because of this, it is not surprising that political operatives would want to hijack our emotions around schools. Historically, schools have been ideological battlegrounds and, unfortunately, those fights have demonstrated the worst of us. The ugly faces of white parents screaming at Ruby Bridges are seared into our memory — and they are printed in history books.
I suspect that most parents today do not want to be photographed alongside extremists — and on the wrong side of history in their grandchildren’s textbooks.