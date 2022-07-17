Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Masks, cameras and hateful words greet LGBTQ events

Recently, a friend and I were making plans to take our children to Pride. Her 15-year-old daughter had recently come out and we were excited to bring her to a space that would celebrate her and explicitly tell her what every teenage kid needs to hear: That she’s safe, that she’s healthy and that she belongs.

“I wish some of our friends had that growing up,” she said to me. I couldn’t agree more.

The next day, however, my friend texted me saying she had changed her mind. A group of masked men had shown up nearby at Fayetteville’s Pride photographing and videotaping participants there. It was creepy; it felt unsafe. “What if they came and filmed our kids?” she said. Rightfully, she felt protective of her daughter. She decided to keep her family home.

All across the country, extremists disrupted and threatened Pride events last month. In Idaho, a box truck filled with members of a white nationalist group was stopped en route to Coeur d’Alene’s Pride in the Park. Police say weapons and “plans to riot” were found in the vehicle. In Texas and California, Proud Boys confronted Pride attendees, yelling slurs and being physically aggressive. Back here in North Carolina, masked Proud Boys disrupted a children’s story hour at the Wilmington public library. Why? Apparently because the books being read celebrated “diverse families.”

A troubling trend

Nationally, anti-LGBTQ demonstrations and violence rose from 15 documented incidents in 2020 to 61 in 2021. There have already been 33 incidents in 2022, putting this year on track to be even worse than last (Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project). For a country that prides itself on freedom and progress, where does this backlash come from and why now?

This emboldened and explicit hate goes hand and hand with the recent anti-LGBTQ legislation being pushed at the state level. In many states, lawmakers have introduced bills that would prevent transgender children from participating in sports and from seeking gender-affirming medical care. On the first day of Pride Month, the N.C. Senate passed a “Don’t Say Gay” bill disguised as upholding “parent’s rights.” I don’t believe that my friend who feared taking her children to Pride feels like her family’s rights are being protected at all. On the contrary, her family is being put in danger.

In North Carolina, the most transparently homophobic and transphobic bills are unlikely to become law (unless we fail to prevent a supermajority in November — then all bets are off). But even without passing, introducing this legislation and adding them to public discourse alone is harmful. They feed false narratives about “groomers” and “indoctrination,” and imply that it is normal to legislate and control each others’ identities, choices and lives in both private and public spaces. The extremists who have shown up at Pride festivals and storytimes imagine themselves to be vigilantes heading these calls.

Vigilantes and power

In our popular imagination, vigilantes are justice-seeking, heroic and brave. However, this is rarely true. Vigilantism commonly aligns with existing power structures and attempts to maintain the status quo. The armed anti-Black Lives Matter militias that turned up in Greensboro and Asheboro in 2020; the book banners who are filing grievances at our local school boards; the Jan. 6 rioters — none of these are heroes but are instead interlopers seeking to control both private lives and public spaces through intimidation.

Vigilantism is usually an extension of existing power, not a rebellion against it. When elected officials feel bound by the will of the people and the mechanisms of democracy, they might encourage vigilantism even as they purportedly stand for “law and order.” We know that vigilantism was encouraged in North Carolina and throughout the South during Reconstruction all the way through the 1960, with more than 4,400 documented lynchings (Equal Justice Initiative). These lynchings were not just individual acts of violence, but strategically used public spectacle and the threat of mob violence to enforce white rule and often encouraged by police, sheriffs, jailers and lawmakers who then turned a blind eye and refused to prosecute the assailants.

We are living in a time when some of our politicians are again encouraging this extra-legal behavior exactly because they know that the will of the people is not on their side. As we have seen with recent Supreme Court rulings that dramatically depart from both established precedent and public opinion, some in governance are trying to enact minority rule. But minority rule is hard to maintain.

Citizen deputies

In a truly dystopian move, states like Texas are trying to deputize citizens as vigilante enforcers of their law by encouraging surveillance and reporting on their friends and neighbors (Texas Senate Bill 8, 2021). These flirtations with the boundary of law — the murkiness of extralegal activity, the encouragement of private citizens as public enforcers, the masked men storming children’s events — only become necessary when the overwhelming majority of people dissent.

Recently, a friend and colleague said it best: “We are the majority and we now need to act like it.”

Judicial and electoral shell games and sleights of hand; anti-woman, racist, homo- and transphobic legislation; and vigilantism are not necessary when you have won hearts and minds and the people are on your side. But to challenge them we need to turn out. We need to turn out at the polls. We need to turn out at public meetings and into decision-making spaces. We need to turn out into community organizations and community organizing.

And we need to turn out at Pride and circle up around that 15-year-old girl to make sure she is told that she’s safe, she’s healthy and she belongs.