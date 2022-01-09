Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Occupy Wall Street had the right idea

Occupy Greensboro was packing up. Tents were taken down, cooking pots stacked, banners folded. I loaded a number of large white boards into the back of my hatchback. The white boards felt precious — the scribbly, blue-marker handwriting was archival evidence of a community coming together, brainstorming, planning, asking questions to dig deep, to wonder: What is wrong here?
Ten years ago, Occupy Greensboro emerged among more than 900 similar occupations across the United States and around the world. Many of those encampments outlasted the original on Wall Street by months, bringing hundreds of thousands of people into a loose movement around a rallying call against the 1%.
For me, Occupy was a revelation. I was a single mother of a 4-year-old, working a university job but pulling a salary that placed me barely above the minimum wage. Occupy signified a shift from a world that told me that my struggles were mine alone to an understanding that the system was rigged.
Losing ground
Productivity had long been rising in the United States, but wages had been stagnant for decades. The cost of living had dramatically increased, however, and social services had been dramatically slashed. None of this was the result of natural processes, nor was it a series of mistakes or even the outcome of negligence: Government interventions had purposefully structured the economy to work nearly exclusively for the people at the top.
Occupy didn’t change the world, but it changed our understanding of the world. Ten years later, our present economy now mirrors that of the Gilded Era. The gaps in U.S. wealth “are close to those observed at the beginning of the 20th century”— the age of robber barons and ostentatious Newport summer homes (World Inequality Report, 2021). We know the result of that gross excess was a collapse and many of our grandparents lived through the destitution of the Great Depression. We also know that it took massive government intervention to repair the country and, ironically, to prop up “free market” capitalism.
Even worse now
Occupy protesters knew things were bad in 2011, but they could not have foreseen the pandemic which further accelerated wealth accumulation by the mega-rich. Twenty-twenty marked the biggest increase in the share of billionaire wealth ever recorded. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires jumped by 70% — more than $2 trillion — since the start of the pandemic (Inequality.org, October 2021). U.S. billionaires now have combined wealth of $5 trillion — more than a quarter of the country’s GDP.
When billionaires shoot themselves into space, inequality is so visceral it’s comical. With Jeff Bezos trying to orbit us and Space X hawking “Occupy Mars” shirts, it feels as if our earthly Occupy failed. A recent nonpartisan study by Rand shows that the wealthiest Americans have taken $50 trillion from the paychecks of the bottom 90% of Americans over the last four decades. Put another way, if inequality had not increased but stayed consistent since the 1970s, an average worker would have brought home more than $1,000 more a month for his or her entire work life (RAND, 2020).
While it did not reverse inequality, Occupy did imagine a broad-based social movement that engaged most of us. It gave us back a language that our coal mining grandfathers and sharecropping grandmothers once had that can acutely articulate class consciousness. Occupy was critiqued at the time as nebulous and for lacking concrete demands, but its genius was in its laser-focus on inequality and calling it what it is: robbery.
Because inequality is not a natural occurrence, awareness alone will not reverse it. Inequality is a deliberate action of the upper 10%, reversed only by deliberate action by the bottom 90%.
While there is no blueprint of how to do this, there are some known tactics. Progressive taxation post World War II helped fund social programs that recalibrated rampant inequality. From the mid-’40s to the early ‘80s, the top tax rate for the highest-earning Americans averaged 81%, compared with 37% today (CBS, 2021). As it turns out, taxing the rich actually created the era that some are most nostalgic about. We also know that legislation like the New Deal was a gamechanger for American prosperity. While the fate of today’s Build Back Better agenda is still to be determined, that such a broad working-class policy proposal even surfaced is clearly a result of the last decade’s social movements.
Richer leaders
But as the opposition of Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and the entirety of the Republican Party demonstrates, the bottom 90% of America’s economy will not have policies of our own if Congress is controlled by the elite. In 2011, when Occupy began, the average worth of someone seated in Congress was nearly $8 million (Open Secrets, 2011). Currently, the majority of the 116th Congress are millionaires (Open Secrets, 2020). How can we expect them to institute working-class policy when they cannot understand the way the rest of us live – and when it benefits them each personally not to?
The momentum built during Occupy Greensboro spurred impactful work around foreclosures and built new configurations and organizations of activists who continue to fight inequality today. We have learned that fighting inequality will involve a radical reimagining of not just how our economy works, but whom we allow to represent our needs. From continuing to build mutual aid and community-focused projects to pushing for working-class policy at the federal and state level to moving working-class people into positions of power, 2022 could be an Occupied year.