Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Occupy Wall Street had the right idea

Occupy didn’t change the world, but it changed our understanding of the world. Ten years later, our present economy now mirrors that of the Gilded Era. The gaps in U.S. wealth “are close to those observed at the beginning of the 20th century”— the age of robber barons and ostentatious Newport summer homes (World Inequality Report, 2021). We know the result of that gross excess was a collapse and many of our grandparents lived through the destitution of the Great Depression. We also know that it took massive government intervention to repair the country and, ironically, to prop up “free market” capitalism.

Even worse now

Occupy protesters knew things were bad in 2011, but they could not have foreseen the pandemic which further accelerated wealth accumulation by the mega-rich. Twenty-twenty marked the biggest increase in the share of billionaire wealth ever recorded. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires jumped by 70% — more than $2 trillion — since the start of the pandemic (Inequality.org, October 2021). U.S. billionaires now have combined wealth of $5 trillion — more than a quarter of the country’s GDP.