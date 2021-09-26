Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: The backbone of today's working class is a she

The fallout is by design, not chance. We have refused to fix long-standing gaps in work-family policies or address instability in the low-wage jobs that are predominantly populated by women.

Recently, a chain restaurant near my house posted the message, “Those who want a future for themselves will work for it. Now hiring,” on its marquee. What the people bemoaning American’s slowness to return to work are actually doing is demonstrating the need for better policy. Restaurant employees aren’t teenagers working for pocket change: More than half of fast-food workers are women and nearly a quarter are parents (Center for Economic and Policy Research, 2015). Without enacting policies to make child care affordable, paid leave to care for sick family members available and worker protections — not to mention livable wages — real, many workers can’t afford to work at all. Without addressing inequality, our burgers are going to remain cold and late.

We have the opportunity to fix this. The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill would put important human infrastructure into place to help working-class families. The Build Back Better plan invests into the care economy, family friendly policies and other measures necessary to support women and workers (who are one in the same).

Double duty