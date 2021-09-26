Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: The backbone of today's working class is a she

It’s 6:30 a.m. and I am sitting on my porch steps with a cup of coffee. In 10 minutes I’ll go inside to start breakfast for my son.
I can tell time by the movements of my neighbors. The woman wearing scrubs up the street cranks her Buick; the housekeeper loads her mops and brooms into the back of her Chevy; the mom next door comes home from third shift looking tired. I head inside to begin my workday.
Entering 2020, women held just over half (50.4%) of the jobs in the United States (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2019). However, a few months later, the first days of the pandemic were marked by texts from my girlfriends: The shop closed and I’m on furlough. They cut my hours so now I can’t pay the sitter. I am so tired because I’m working nights after the kids are asleep.
Women lost a net of 5.4 million jobs during the recession (National Women’s Law Center, 2021). More than a year later, there are still 2 million fewer women in the workforce than before the pandemic hit.
Gaps exposed
The pandemic lay bare some painfully hard truths about our economy, how dramatically stratified our society is, and how threadbare we have made our social safety net. Because of unchecked inequality, women — in particular women of color — bore the brunt of this blow and are being left behind in the recovery.
The fallout is by design, not chance. We have refused to fix long-standing gaps in work-family policies or address instability in the low-wage jobs that are predominantly populated by women.
Recently, a chain restaurant near my house posted the message, “Those who want a future for themselves will work for it. Now hiring,” on its marquee. What the people bemoaning American’s slowness to return to work are actually doing is demonstrating the need for better policy. Restaurant employees aren’t teenagers working for pocket change: More than half of fast-food workers are women and nearly a quarter are parents (Center for Economic and Policy Research, 2015). Without enacting policies to make child care affordable, paid leave to care for sick family members available and worker protections — not to mention livable wages — real, many workers can’t afford to work at all. Without addressing inequality, our burgers are going to remain cold and late.
We have the opportunity to fix this. The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill would put important human infrastructure into place to help working-class families. The Build Back Better plan invests into the care economy, family friendly policies and other measures necessary to support women and workers (who are one in the same).
Double duty
Most women play dual roles as caretakers and workers. I have always been the sole caregiver and provider to my son and I am not alone: Four in 10 mothers are primary breadwinners for their families (Center for American Progress, 2016). Women balance caretaking emotionally and physically, but also financially. The United States is one of the only countries that does not guarantee paid leave — 95% of our lowest-wage workers don’t have it (BLS, 2020). As a result, motherhood costs women $16,000 annually in lost wages, on top of child care costs that enable us to work at all (NWLC, 2016). Women who leave the labor force early to care for elderly parents lose $330,000 in lifetime wages and Social Security benefits (Metlife, 2011). And while professional care is costly for families, professional caregivers — disproportionately women of color — remain some of the country’s most underpaid workers, often relying on public support while working full time.
Sociologist Jessica Calarco says it mostly clearly: “Other countries have safety nets; we have women.”
Today’s opportunity
In the 1930s, the New Deal invested in American workers; 100 years later Build Back Better could invest in our contemporary working class: women. The plan guarantees access to high-quality, affordable child care and offers free preschool to all children. It creates a National Comprehensive Paid Family and Medical Leave program for all workers and expands access to long-term care services under Medicaid. It invests in care workers, raising hourly wages to at least $15. It makes the Child Tax Credit permanent, cutting the child poverty rate by 25% (Columbia, 2021). It constructs or rehabilitates a million affordable housing units and repairs current public housing, where 75% of households are women-led. Most importantly, it taxes the wealthy and big corporations — the same people that working class women have been helping become rich — to pay for it.
Seventy percent of North Carolina voters agree: Congress needs to fund the Build Back Better agenda (Data for Progress, 2021). The price tag is high but no more than the cost of war and with much better odds: If you support women, you support families. If you support families, you support children. If you support children, you support the future.