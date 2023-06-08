Tuesday night, Greensboro's City Council chamber was a sea of green and black, with some rainbow mixed in.

The room were so crowded that a TV and chairs were set up for an overflow audience, and the colorful display of T-shirts continued out there. Guilford for All in green, the NAACP in black, other local citizens turning out in Pride shirts and regular streetwear.

All of this color overshadowed Dustin Jones’ small group of backers who were wearing matching blue-gray shirts imprinted with phrases demonstrating their support for Jones. Jones was fired as a captain in the Greensboro Fire Department after apparent repeated warnings to cease posting homophobic, transphobic and racist content to social media. His doing so, the city argued, not only violated departmental policy but also compromised his ability to create a safe and open work environment for his department. The crowd gathered on Tuesday night agreed: Of the 28 speaking on the subject, 22 supported Jones’ termination.

That’s not remarkable; that’s common sense. What is remarkable is that only days earlier Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson had launched a call to action, in an attempt to mobilize support around Dustin Jones. Robinson said in a radio interview: “It’s time for normal people to take a stand and absolutely flood this hall,” encouraging his supporters to attend Greensboro’s City Council meeting. So where were they?

Robinson announced his bid for governor just two months ago to a small crowd at Ace Speedway — an Alamance County haunt known for its Confederate flag-flying crowds and defiance of COVID-19 health ordinances. He made clear that day and all the days since that he plans on running his campaign in the same way he launched his political career: with fiery attacks and extremist talking points. Because of his refusal to back down from his most hateful comments and his insistence on “owning the libs,” Mark Robinson has become a darling of the far right. He regularly appears on MAGA talk shows across the country and shows up as a keynote speaker at Moms for Liberty events, Trump rallies, and similar ilk.

Despite all his talk, however, Robinson didn’t show up to support Dustin Jones last Tuesday night. Jones sat at the City Council meeting with his wife and a handful of supporters, arms crossed, looking dejected in the back of the room.

Robinson did, of course, show up on stage at the North Carolina GOP Convention this weekend here alongside Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, grandstanding, working the crowd, and expressing outrage over his regular litany of complaints.

With such a big platform why can’t Mark Robinson mobilize his supporters to a simple City Council meeting? Robinson has a huge megaphone as an elected official and as a candidate, but the people who actually mobilized their neighbors to City Council this week just have their cellphones and Facebook pages. How was his call to action so dramatically outplayed by regular old local Greensboro people?

The truth is, Robinson is wildly unpopular here in his hometown. When he made a fiery, angry pro-gun speech a few years back (in the City Council chamber, in fact), no one knew who Mark Robinson was. He hadn’t been active in the community, he hadn’t been a staple at church dinners or charity events, he wasn’t known to be a do gooder or volunteer, and he wasn’t a familiar face to the civically involved.

But his speech used all the right angry buzzwords that the right wing media snatched it up, catapulting Robinson into echo-chamber fame and launching his political career. But the people in Greensboro weren’t impressed by what they saw. We knew that if Mark Robinson wasn’t loud and mean, he'd still be a regular Greensboro nobody.

Since then, Mark Robinson has only continued to alienate his hometown — and most of the state. Robinson actively degrades and dismisses women. He says that “we are called to be led by men” and not women. He has said that when a woman becomes pregnant her body is not her own, has called a woman who had an abortion a “heffer,” and said that feminism is the work of the devil and his minions. Greensboro is 54% female (U.S. Census 2022).

Robinson famously rails against the LGBTQIA+ community, calling it “filth.” He has characterized transgender rights as “demonic.” He has said loving God and being an LGBTQIA+ ally are incompatible. More than half of Greensboro's population considers themselves religious, Greensboro ranks fourth in the nation for the number of churches per capita, and the HRC has rated Greensboro as the most LGBTQ-friendly city in North Carolina.

Those offenses cut deep anywhere, not just in Greensboro. But Robinson’s attacks on the Black community and the civil rights movement are particularly cruel in his hometown, given our city’s proud history. Robinson has frequently referred to the civil rights’ era as the “so-called civil rights movement” and has criticized the Greensboro lunch counter protests as a “ridiculous premise” designed to pull “the rug out from underneath capitalism and free choice and the free market.” He has attacked the entire freedom movement, saying “so many freedoms were lost.”

There is a reason the “normal people” for Dustin Jones didn’t “flood” city hall at Robinson’s command: Greensboro’s normal people are nothing like Robinson or Jones. “Normal people” here are compassionate, diverse, welcoming, and kind. They invest in this city, not through hate or grandstanding, but through engagement and community.

Neither Dustin Jones nor Mark Robinson will be Greensboro’s favorite son. Thankfully we have hundreds of thousands of others to choose from.