Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: We're not quite as divided as you may think

‘Do you think we are headed toward civil war?” The question is jarring, but not absurd.

It was two weeks before the 2020 elections and I was sitting in my living room on a Zoom call when it was asked. I knew there were groups such as the Boogaloos who fetishize the idea of civil war. I knew, too, that there were serious threats to our electoral system — that’s what the Zoom meeting was about.

But my answer to this question was still a clear-eyed “no.” As hard as the year had been, as dangerous as the extremists had become, and, yes, as horribly as many of us had behaved during a year spent too exclusively online, I believed that our common needs and common ground tie us together. I still do.

Yet, the conventional wisdom is that we are more divided than ever. One can see why: When it comes to our values and beliefs, 70% of both Democrats and Republicans think that our country is “greatly divided” (Monmouth, 2019). A month before the 2020 elections, eight in 10 voters said that our differences were about core values, not just politics and that the “other side” would bring “lasting harm” to society (Pew, October 2020). No wonder someone was asking about civil war.