My son shows me a video on his phone. It’s a series of photographs of Mitch McConnell, Ron DeSantis and other GOP leaders in drag, set to Doja Cat’s “Boss B*itch.” I roll my eyes, but also let out an audible giggle at Mike Pence’s serious face and high-heel pink glitter boots.

The images are work of the “Rupulicans” Instagram account and, of course, are not real. They are AI-generated ... flawlessly.

The account is deploying age-old tactics of mockery to try to diminish the power of the powerful during a fraught political moment.

“Say hello to the GOP’s downfall, darling, Rudy Garland, serving cuckoo couture,” reads the caption of Rudy Giuilani dressed in leopard print. I am absolutely here for it.

Jumping the shark

Of course, no one thinks these photos are real (though Giuiliani did dress in drag back in 2000, earning a kiss from Trump). But artificial intelligence and other emerging technology that allow deception and manipulation are evolving at such a rapid clip, with another application the average consumer might not be able to distinguish from the real thing. Just the other week, I fell for an AI photograph of a giant great white shark beached on the Outer Banks. I’m not the only one to have clicked on the image — it had more than 10,000 shares.

Using AI to create a picture of a beached shark isn’t particularly pernicious, but it does demonstrate the risk of the technology being used for deception. The image, from an account I do not subscribe to, came across my social media feed the same week I was looking to book a campsite to take my son and his friends to the beach. And at first sight, it was convincing enough that I was about to ruin a beach trip by forbidding any of the kids get in the water.

My 20-second lapse of judgment with the fake shark photo demonstrates exactly how AI and other emerging manipulation technologies pose a huge threat to the 2024 elections.

I’m not a luddite and believe — in fact, I know — that technology has and will continue to reveal new and important frontiers for humankind. But I also know that we are not societally prepared for AI’s impact. The ways that deep-fake videos, text-based chatbots, algorithms and voice-synthesis technologies will impact our democracy is, at this point, limitless. If you don’t believe me, ask Chat GPT and the generated answer confirms that “political sabotage is a real risk of AI applications.” Really. Go ask it.

It’s not that lies and misinformation are new in politics, but what AI does is allow the scale and speed of disinformation and bad-faith communications to spread. Ten thousand shares of a bogus beached shark are nothing.

Unsettling

This technology is developing in a growing media vacuum. When my son was an infant, I was very poor and didn’t have the internet at home. I coveted my morning walk to the corner store where I’d splurge and buy the thick Sunday paper and a donut, returning to read the entire thing on my front porch as he squirmed on a blanket next to me. Sure, I feel nostalgic about it — the smell of the newsprint, the cooing of an infant rolling around in the sunlight — but I also know that I was reading articles that weren’t always designed and curated for me. I read things that I agreed with, I read things that made me mad, I read things that I wasn’t searching for. Having a local news source allowed me to learn about the workings of local government and to stay informed about my community. That sort of news has all but evaporated.

It’s not news that the United States has lost almost 1,800 papers since 2004, including more than 60 dailies and 1,700 weeklies. Newspaper circulation has declined nearly 50% (“The Expanding News Desert,” UNC-Chapel Hill School of Media and Journalism, 2023). For papers that have survived, that has often meant merging into conglomerates and many run generic stories written for multiple counties or regions, overlooking local news. The South has been hit particularly hard — our counties are three times as likely as anywhere else to have no local news source (UNC, 2018).

Even the social platforms we consume news on are in bad shape. Facebook and Twitter, two companies that created moderate oversight to curb misinformation, have now both deprioritized political content in their algorithm. That may sound good, offhand, but it also sends those who want to create political content to other platforms without oversight, such as TikTok, just in time for 2024.

We’re not so savvy

While young people are better equipped than older folks in spotting misinformation and disinformation, as many as three in four Americans overestimate their ability to spot false headlines — and this is true for all of us, regardless of our education level or political ideology (proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2021). We’d each be foolish to think we are immune.

More than eight in 10 U.S. adults (86%) say they get news from a smartphone, computer or tablet “often” or “sometimes,” including 60% who say they do so often (Pew Research, 2020). This is far higher than folks who are getting their news from TV, radio or print. Positive or negative, this isn’t going to change before the next election season.

We can call on our lawmakers to step in. Experts have already listed a number of interventions to regulate the industry, from watermarks on AI-generated content to strengthening the investigatory powers of state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission. But as we wait for the slow grind of government to catch up, we can also teach ourselves to be skeptical and inquisitive of what we consume, intentionally seek out news on various platforms, and, as the QAnoners would say, “Do our own research.”