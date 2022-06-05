Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Working-class Americans are being turned against one another

My neighbor was leaning on the chain-link fence that divided our yards as I mowed. I liked him. He was affable and gregarious and had helped me change my tire once. An over-the-road trucker, he made more money than most of the people on our block, but he paid for it in long weeks away from home and with a bad back.

Our conversation seemed unremarkable, common even. We complained about our greedy bosses, bad wages and long hours — similar conversations might well have been happening in yards all across our neighborhood. But then he leaned in toward me, lowered his voice and said: “There’s going to be a race war.”

I wish I could remember how I responded. I hope it was something smart, something that shut him down or shifted his world view, but honestly I was so shocked I may have just gone back to mowing my lawn without saying a word.

I stopped being friendly with him after that. I knew that foul and bigoted ideas like a “race war” existed, but mostly in the margins — the stuff of neo-Nazi skinheads and white power bands. It was 2006 and such ideas were considered fringe and extreme.

That was then ...

Fast forward to today and those same ideas are being mainstreamed in dangerous ways — with murderous results. Four times in as many years, the “great replacement theory” has motivated acts of far-right terrorism, including the massacres at Christchurch, the Tree of Life Synagogue, the El Paso Walmart, and, now, at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

The suspect in Buffalo left behind a 180-page screed riddled with references to the “great replacement.” Notably, most of his racist spouting doesn’t appear to be his own. Huge sections of his “manifesto” are copied and pasted from the internet.

What does it mean that an 18-year-old will end the lives of 10 people and ruin his own for borrowed and plagiarized racist conspiracy theories?

For poor and working people (and for an enormous swath of the precarious middle class) the “replacement” of white people is being marketed as the reason for our uncertain jobs, dicey savings and wages that barely cover rent. These conspiracies are neither logical nor organic explanations for our woes, but they are predatory.

Today, politicians are exploiting a diversifying country to scare white Americans.

In 2016, former U.S. Rep. Michelle Bachmann said: “This is it. This is the last election. … It’s a math problem of demographics and a changing United States.”

In 2017, then-U.S. Rep. Steve King said: “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

In 2019, Florida lawmaker Dennis Baxley said of immigrants’ children: “You see that there are long-range impacts to your society when the answer is to exterminate.”

In 2020, Donald Trump claimed the election was rigged with “illegal immigrant voters.”

Huge amounts of corporate money is backing these “replacement theory” politicians and the pundits echoing them (Facing South, May 2022).

Carlson leads the charge

No one has done more to push replacement theory into the mainstream than Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ ” Carlson said last year. “If you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually.”

Yet, when Carlson talks about “replacement,” he isn’t fretting about the instability working people — people of all races — are feeling. He’s worried about his own power and the power of people like him whose wealth and careers rely on a divided working class. He is cynically deploying conspiracy theories to make foot soldiers for his own interests — not for ours. It was the plantation owners who stood to gain the most from racialized politics in the 1800s, just as it’s the mega-rich and corporations who will gain the most by our destructive tendencies today.

The “migrant caravan” coming toward the border, the “immigrant invasion,” the uproar over critical race theory, statistics circulating about white people becoming a minority — all of this matters only if you think that race is the only thing Americans have, or don’t have, in common. But if we consider our most basic needs — things that are increasingly out of reach like health care, a decent education, good jobs, a healthy environment, affordable housing — then we can understand that the deepest connection we have to each other is class. My old neighbor and the terrorist in Buffalo have more in common with those whom they believe they are at war with than they do with the people — and the politics — that turned them out to fight.

The good news is also the bad news: Poor and working-class people will never become a minority in this economic structure. Marked by ever-increasing inequality, our economy creates very few winners but an incredible number of “losers” (World Economic Forum, 2021). Tucker Carlson stands to lose everything as demographics shift, but working-class people have everything to gain. We never have to worry about being “replaced.”

Across racial lines, working people are the vast, vast majority. We need to deploy, not destroy, our collective power.