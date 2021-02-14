Hannah Critchfield: Domestic violence dramatically increased in North Carolina last year

The COVID-19 pandemic has created more barriers than usual for people seeking and providing help.

Many service providers work limited hours at offices, or their offices have closed entirely, meaning a person seeking help may have less opportunity to connect with an advocate.

Some domestic violence shelters have had to shutter, and reopen, and shutter again, due to outbreaks, leading to overcrowding at other shelters.

“Victims now are in a situation where they have to determine, ‘Is it safer for me to stay at home and face this abuse, or put myself in a situation where I could possibly catch this very serious disease?’ ” Locklear said.

Such closures sometimes force survivors to travel farther distances — and make the choice to be farther from family members — for refuge. For those without transportation, this may not be possible, particularly as advocates may not be able to pick them up themselves due to current safety protocols.

Possibilities for the future

As the pandemic continues into 2021, safe remote communication with victims remains a challenge. Providers said they follow the lead of the victim themselves.