Harold L. Martin Sr.: N.C. A&T, others producing graduates that big business needs

Like many throughout the Piedmont Triad, particularly those gathered at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for last Monday’s big announcement, I am delighted that Toyota will build an advanced battery manufacturing facility here, bringing new jobs and prosperity to our region.
Toyota’s $1.29 billion investment will account for about 1,700 jobs at an average annual wage of $62,000. Just as importantly, Toyota’s presence will further validate our region as a location of choice for top manufacturers.
Attracting businesses like this in a competitive marketplace isn’t easy. It was gratifying to see so many leaders Monday who supported the Triad bid, from Gov. Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders to Joseph M. Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin, a longtime champion of this effort. Truly, it takes a village to land a major battery plant.
The regularity now with which big business is zeroing in on the Triad and nearby areas of North Carolina is astonishing. It is also no accident. Businesses are looking for specific attributes and capabilities, our area has them in great supply and we are increasingly savvy in the ways we frame them to promote economic development.
As a doctoral research university with national standing in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, N.C. A&T enthusiastically joins with its higher-ed peers, economic leaders and elected officials to make the case for our region. We are fortunate to be one of 21 local higher-ed campuses, each making valuable contributions to the Triad’s ability to attract and sustain businesses.
In our case, the contributions represent resources not available elsewhere in such abundance or with such quality. As many know, for instance, A&T graduates more Black engineers than any other university and is America’s top STEM campus among historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
As the largest HBCU now for eight straight years, we make major contributions elsewhere, too, producing educators who make our Triad schools outstanding and the diverse professionals who expertly staff area health care systems. In fact, we graduate 2,600 individuals a year across 175 undergraduate and graduate programs and minors, as well as more in certificate and micro-credential programs. We are growing in quality and quantity, having added 26% to our enrollment over the past 12 years and increased our average entering GPA from 3.0 to 3.7.
We aren’t alone. Two sister institutions — UNCG and Winston-Salem State, within 30 miles of each other and A&T — join us locally as representatives of the UNC System. Community and technical colleges — Guilford, Randolph, Alamance and Forsyth, in particular — graduate thousands ready for workplace impact. They are also excellent partners with A&T, continuing to send thousands of students to us for bachelor’s and graduate degrees. Private higher education is also available at such campuses as Wake Forest, High Point, Elon and Guilford College, to name a few. Other resources, like Gateway Research Park, the Union Square health campus and Piedmont Triad International Airport, represent additional strategic assets benefiting both economic development and our region’s 1.7 million residents.
We take those opportunities seriously. They represent chances for A&T students to learn from real-world experiences and employment opportunities at graduation. Because of their skill and expertise, our STEM grads are in particularly heavy demand. We expect many more will remain here for opportunities created by Toyota, the coming Apple campus in Research Triangle Park and other major businesses whose plans have yet to be disclosed.
We are committed to such a future, and are developing A&T to support it. In February, we will open the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, a $90-million facility that will enhance instructional and research capabilities in engineering, computer science, advanced manufacturing and related fields. We are also planning a magnet elementary school that will raise to three the number of outstanding public schools at A&T, where K-12 students enjoy access to the many resources of a research university. Those projects at opposite ends of the education spectrum illustrate what a time of progress we are enjoying, to the benefit of our students and the Triad.
So, we welcome our friends from Toyota. We’re sure they’ll appreciate the opportunities here, and equally sure they won’t be the last partner to say “yes” to the Triad in the near future.
Harold L. Martin Sr. is in his 13th year as chancellor of N.C. A&T State University. He is also a former senior vice president for Academic Affairs in the UNC System and a former chancellor at Winston-Salem State University.