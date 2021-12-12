Harold L. Martin Sr.: N.C. A&T, others producing graduates that big business needs

We take those opportunities seriously. They represent chances for A&T students to learn from real-world experiences and employment opportunities at graduation. Because of their skill and expertise, our STEM grads are in particularly heavy demand. We expect many more will remain here for opportunities created by Toyota, the coming Apple campus in Research Triangle Park and other major businesses whose plans have yet to be disclosed.

We are committed to such a future, and are developing A&T to support it. In February, we will open the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, a $90-million facility that will enhance instructional and research capabilities in engineering, computer science, advanced manufacturing and related fields. We are also planning a magnet elementary school that will raise to three the number of outstanding public schools at A&T, where K-12 students enjoy access to the many resources of a research university. Those projects at opposite ends of the education spectrum illustrate what a time of progress we are enjoying, to the benefit of our students and the Triad.

So, we welcome our friends from Toyota. We’re sure they’ll appreciate the opportunities here, and equally sure they won’t be the last partner to say “yes” to the Triad in the near future.

Harold L. Martin Sr. is in his 13th year as chancellor of N.C. A&T State University. He is also a former senior vice president for Academic Affairs in the UNC System and a former chancellor at Winston-Salem State University.