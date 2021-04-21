Harry Litman: Want more gun control? Don't make it about AR-15s

Every massacre in the U.S. — in Indianapolis on Thursday, and the horrific episodes in Boulder, Colo., and the Atlanta area — is a heartrending reminder of America’s lax gun-control laws. After each one, we’re likely to hear a call for a categorical ban on certain kinds of guns, especially the AR-15 automatic rifle, the weapon of choice for lone shooters.

But according to the FBI, “active shooters” are responsible for fewer than 1% of America’s sickening number of about 40,000 annual gun fatalities. The heartland of gun violence is suicides (nearly 60% of gun deaths) and repeat violent offenders in gangs, shooters largely known to law enforcement. Guns also play a huge role in domestic violence. Everytown for Gun Safety calculates that women in America are 21 times more likely to die by firearm homicide than women in peer nations, and nearly half those murders are committed by their partners. Women are five times more likely to be murdered by an abusive partner when the abuser has access to a gun.

The takeaway is obvious: We need a consistent, strong national system of background checks to keep guns out of the wrong hands, starting with those who have a violent-crime record, domestic abusers, the mentally unstable and minors. Multiple studies in recent years have found that a large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support a more robust background check system.