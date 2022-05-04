Harry Smith: Can we please have an honest and respectful conversation?

Come let us reason together …” (Isaiah 1:18).

Full disclosure: I am a believer in Jesus Christ and a social conservative. This column is not an argument for my side of the many issues of the day, but rather a plea for honest, open and civil discussion. As I listen and read various arguments, I notice that it seems as if each side of the “hot topics” of the day is not listening to the other. Some observers have even suggested that the U.S. is headed for another civil war.

If we can’t even talk to (not at) one another, such an event could well occur. So, instead ...

Let’s talk about abortion. We conservatives must try to understand the plight a woman could face with an unwanted pregnancy. Liberals must come to grips with the plight of innocent unborn babies. Let’s have an honest discussion about when human life begins without calling others “murderers” or “woman haters.” Let’s try to listen.

Let’s talk about homosexuality. We should respect the rights of those whose sexuality clashes with our faith and values. We also should let those who, on religious grounds, speak about what the Bible says about sexual orientation and immorality.

Let’s talk about gender identity. I can accept a person who has tried to change genders but please don’t make me celebrate it. Can we have some commonsense about what a woman is (XX chromosome) and what a man is (XY chromosome)? Maybe we should discuss and reason together about the rights for transgender people (use of bathrooms and locker rooms, sports participation, etc.). Can we talk about at what age a person should be able to make the life-altering decision to surgically change his or her body? Can we be honest and reasonable about the proper use of pronouns?

Let’s talk about gun control. Surely we can all agree on some limits to firearm ownership. May we listen to both gun owners and fearful mothers who may know nothing about guns but want to protect their children from the violence that can result.

Let’s talk about capital punishment. Is it a deterrent? Does it bring closure to victims’ families? Is it unfairly administered? Is the finality of it worth the risk of killing the wrong person? Is it barbaric? Is the expense to taxpayers of life in prison a fair alternative?

Let’s talk about faith. What takes more faith: to believe that the cosmos has a purpose because it was created by a personal, all-powerful and loving God or that it is all a random accident. I’ll listen to you tell me about eggs and bunnies at Easter if you will listen to me tell you about the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, which gives living hope to everyone.

If we can’t listen and try to understand people who honestly disagree with us then we have no hope of convincing them that our view is the right one. Calling the other side names or challenging their motives accomplishes nothing!

Since I am one with a deep faith in the Lord Jesus and confidence in the Scriptures, you may think you know where I stand on all of these and similar issues. But how will you know if we can’t talk — AND LISTEN?

Let us reason together.

News & Record columnist Harry Smith is a semi-retired pastor who has served churches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Europe. He lives in Eden.