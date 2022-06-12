Harry Smith: Is there room for middle ground on abortion?

Can we please talk?

I would love for people to stop yelling and start having conversations about abortion. As a follower of Jesus Christ I could quote the Bible, which I believe is quite clear that babies in mothers’ wombs are human lives. And since the ethics of Western civilization come primarily from the Judeo-Christian Scriptures, I would have every right to do so.

Instead, I will call for goodwill, common sense and the desire to do the right thing. And, rather than simply making statements to convince people, maybe asking questions would work better. A very wise friend and pastor says that the right questions bring clarity.

The basic issue is life. If a pregnant woman has another human life inside her, should that not trump everything else? If there is even a possibility that it is a life, why would anyone want to risk allowing an abortion?

At conception you have a zygote. About two weeks later, the zygote becomes a blastocyst that attaches to the uterus. Then there is an embryo. After another six weeks or so and it becomes a fetus. At some point later, but several weeks before birth, the child can live outside the womb (viability). Physicians, theologians and philosophers have differed on at what point there is a human life. Is it possible that most of us could find some common ground?

In about a third of the world’s countries abortion is illegal. Most of Western Europe limits it to the first trimester of pregnancy. America is one of the very few that allow it any time up to birth and for any reason (or no reason). Why should we be the outliers?

Can any intelligent person really say that an unborn baby is part of its mother’s body and not a life? As I see it, the issue comes down to life or choice. Which is most important?

No one is free to do anything he or she wants. A just and fair society has what is called “ordered freedom.” As an exaggerated example, we are not free to rob a bank. Laws that eliminate or restrict abortion surely limit a woman’s freedom but they also save lives.

Also, it’s not as if we don’t know how babies are made. There is birth control, adoption and (here’s a novel idea) abstinence. Isn’t that choice?

I will not be satisfied until abortion, except to save the life of the mother, is illegal. Others will not be happy if it is abolished. Does that leave any middle ground?

As much as most of us would not be entirely happy with a compromise, that may be the best chance for each side to achieve a measure of victory for our views.

What if women would still have choice in some situations? More babies’ lives would be saved.

Settling for less than you want might possibly bring us all closer together and free us for more honest discussions about other social issues. And just maybe we pro-lifers could convince the public of the evils of abortion and the value of life.

Actually, if the Supreme Court rules as most think it will, leaving it to the states, it would be a start toward middle ground. There would be some limitations on abortion in many states and no restrictions in others.

Most of us would not be completely happy, but both sides would have something. And, like it or not, that’s how democracy works. Politics is the art of the possible.

Most autocratic nations are very strict on abortion but I would not want in live in one. Free societies can debate and decide, often arriving at compromise. If we meet in the middle, then hopefully we can debate, discuss and decide the issue of abortion in a civil, respectful and loving way.

News & Record columnist Harry Smith is a semi-retired pastor who has served churches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Europe. He lives in Eden.