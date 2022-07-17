Harry Smith: OK, let's have a conversation about guns

Let’s talk about guns.

I have to admit, up front, that my own personal experience leads me to strong opposition to widespread ownership of these weapons. As a pastor, I have seen too many accidental shootings of children, almost all of them by close family members. I have seen guns used as the primary choice for suicides. However, I have heard the other side, and I think we can have a civilized and honest discussion.

As I wrote last month, the right questions bring clarity. What does the Second Amendment to the Constitution say? Some say that the language it contains about “the right to bear arms” refers to state militias. But the Supreme Court has ruled that it refers to individuals as well. Like it or not, it’s the law.

Should there be any restrictions on gun ownership? Restrictions now exist. The question is whether there should be more. Other constitutional rights have limitations, so why not guns? Freedom of speech does not give a person the right to cry “fire” in a crowded theater. Freedom of the press does not forbid libel charges. So there should be no problem with limitations on guns. Just about everyone agrees that some limits are necessary.

What should those limitations be? That is the $64,000 question. As I said before, politics is the art of the possible (not something our Congress has been very good at lately). The only way we can get things done is by compromise. Maybe we can find some common ground. No side will get all they want, but both sides will get something. The recent passage by Congress of a bipartisan gun law may show that there is some hope for sanity.

Will we ever eliminate all the horrible gun crimes? No, but we can save some lives by limiting, in some way (more than we do now), access to guns. I know this change would bring on more bureaucracy and red tape (been to the DMV lately?) but, just as with abortion, we’re talking about saving lives.

As many interpret it, the Second Amendment was meant to allow citizens the right to protect themselves from intruders and/or a tyrannical government. So, I have to ask: What chance would armed individuals have, even banded together, against the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines? Is the threat of a left-wing or right-wing fringe group attempting to overthrow our government much more likely?

Some people feel the need for protection from crooks breaking in to their homes. How many people do you know that survived a break-in as opposed to those you know who have experienced accidental shootings in their homes? As for hunting, it is not a right but should be a protected privilege. Why not require safety training for hunters and all gun owners?

Because we live in a fallen world, there will always be wrongful deaths, even if we had no guns. Our human (sinful) nature is the reason laws exist.

And there will always be those who will take advantage of freedom. That is why our system is often called “ordered liberty.” We need laws and freedom. So, let’s keep talking.