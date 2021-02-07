Hawley Truax: Let's double-team climate change

State and federal initiatives can work in parallel to address climate change and advance the clean energy economy

As the Jan. 30 News & Record editorial, “Rebuilding EPA,” pointed out, North Carolina’s own Michael Regan has his work cut out for him in Washington. As EPA administrator, Regan will join President Biden and the new Congress in tackling a long list of daunting challenges. Our leaders must rise to meet the urgent need for job creation and economic revitalization, while also tackling climate change and racial injustice. If addressed in parallel at both state and national levels, the economic and environmental benefits will be significant.

Over the last four years of the Trump administration, states have stepped up to the climate challenge by making commitments to slash pollution in line with the Paris climate agreement. A recent analysis, however, shows that the states are not on track to deliver on these commitments. The Biden administration can bolster states' efforts, delivering deeper and faster reductions than if either acted alone. The new administration has a unique chance to power up the economy with renewable energy and a cleaner transportation system. Investment in these sectors can reduce the pollution that causes climate change, and make our air safer to breathe — especially in communities that have long borne the brunt of our nation’s pollution legacy.