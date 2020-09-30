Heidi Stevens: Trump's $70,000 in hair care puts all other hair scandals to shame (including mine)

But none of these scandals hold a candle to Donald Trump's HAIR SCANDAL.

Trump claimed $70,000 in hair care expenses as a deduction on his income taxes, according to an exhaustive analysis of his tax records by The New York Times.

The investigation examines two decades of Trump's finances and reveals habitual business failures, chronic tax avoidance and hundreds of millions in debt.

"Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750," the series begins. "He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made."

He also used all sorts of deductions to reduce his taxable income, including the aforementioned $70,000 in upkeep on his mane.

I have no idea whether this information will turn voters away from this president. I stopped trying to read the taste and tolerance of the American electorate after Trump mocked a disabled reporter and denigrated Mexicans and bragged about grabbing women by their genitals and still sailed to victory in 2016.