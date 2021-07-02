Helen Ubiñas: Phylicia Rashad’s disappointing defense of Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA

Women didn’t believe me, either.

I’ll skip the details to protect the innocent along with the guilty. But here’s the abridged version: It was supposed to be one of the best times of my life, and it mostly was — except for the “touchy-feely” guy who just wouldn’t let up.

I told the women around us, some who had even witnessed it. He made me “uncomfortable,” I said.

Good lord — “touchy-feely,” “uncomfortable” — we didn’t even have the language back then to call it what it was.

He was nice, harmless, many of the women insisted. The implication: Why was I making a big deal out of a little attention?

At one point it got so bad that a woman in a position of power to do something was alerted, only for me to get a phone call. He and I were scheduled to be at the same event, but he’d chivalrously sent word that if I was “uncomfortable,” he’d skip it. I could hear the sympathy — for him — in her ask. I felt trapped — not believed — so I acquiesced. I’d deal.

I can taste the anger and disgust rising up in the back of my throat anytime I think about it.

So, I try not to think about it.