Holly Weaver: TO BAN IT OR NOT? A local teacher fights for the right to teach a book

Teaching through a pandemic and fighting the damaging effects of COVID-19 on our schools made me think I had endured the biggest battle of my eight-year career in the classroom. When school buildings reopened last fall, I doubled down on my efforts to provide my students with a sound education after such a major disruption. The book-banning that swept the nation felt distant and foreign to me — a far-off fire that would not find its way to Greensboro.

A year of online and hybrid learning left my students more eager than ever to connect to the human experience through literature. In a world that can feel entirely indifferent and unknown, reading builds empathy and understanding.

In English, we never encourage students to blindly subscribe to the beliefs of authors or to adopt the behavior of characters (in that case, we would be in great trouble after reading “Macbeth”), but rather, we analyze different perspectives and question the meaning, purpose and effect of such stories. Good English teachers encourage students to form their own interpretations of the literature based on the students’ personal beliefs and perceptions.

I have had great success with teaching such critical thinking in my Advanced Placement (AP) English course at Northern Guilford High School with Jesmyn Ward’s award-winning novel, “Salvage the Bones.” A fictional story about a family’s loyalty and love as they confront Hurricane Katrina, this novel is endorsed by multiple curriculum specialists and has recognized literary merit. Apart from that, this novel just makes sense to teach right now. After weathering the devastation of the pandemic, students need stories about resilience, rebuilding and survival.

‘Life does not spare us’

When asked why she wrote “Salvage the Bones,” Ward notes her desire to not let Hurricane Katrina fade from the public consciousness. She says, “I realized that if I was going to assume the responsibility of writing about my home, I needed narrative ruthlessness. I couldn’t dull the edges and fall in love with my characters and spare them. Life does not spare us” (Hoover, 2011). Such ruthlessness led me to provide a content warning and alternative options for students.

It was a Sunday evening after a long day of lesson planning and grading when I checked my email to find a message from a parent threatening legal action against me for teaching “Salvage the Bones” unless I removed it from the curriculum immediately. The weeks that followed evolved into an official “resource challenge” through district policy that would involve hours of my already-stretched time and labor.

Two parents filed a complaint, arguing that “Salvage the Bones,” the 2011 National Book Award for Fiction winner, was “obscene.” Isolating the few graphic passages that depicted the 15-year-old narrator, Esch, experiencing statutory rape and sexual assault, the parents purported that this book was “pornographic” and that it promoted “grooming” and “sexually permissive behaviors.”

Being falsely accused of subjecting my students to pornography, despite my years of dedication to the profession and care for my students, left me feeling insulted and shattered.

I felt yanked into a culture war, forced to fight a battle I never wanted to fight.

Yet, how could I not step up to defend my students’ right to choose what they read? Educational freedom is not only important to me as an English teacher but also as an American.

Author testifies for the defense

Per district policy, our school held a Media and Technology Advisory Committee hearing where I provided a defense for keeping “Salvage the Bones.” At the meeting, I explained the ways in which the novel contained literary merit. Advanced readers know that the statutory rape in the novel serves to characterize Esch as she finds her strength against Manny’s abuse, and is not appealing to a “prurient interest in sex” (Obscene Literature and Exhibitions, 1971/1998). These scenes, to the average reader, cause discomfort and heartbreak. Under no context is “Salvage the Bones” “obscene.”

To explain the importance of reading about experiences different than our own, I reached out to Jesmyn Ward and her communications team. Kathryn Belden, vice president of the book’s publisher, Scribner, followed up almost immediately with great concern, replying that Ward agreed to make a video for my speech. In her video, Ward says, “I’m not here to convince anyone of anything beyond saying that this is a story about family, about love, about real issues and circumstances that young people confront every day. It is the artist’s work to examine all parts of the human experience with the goal of getting at deeper truths; that’s my aim. I hope you’ll continue to allow Ms. Weaver to teach your children about experiences that differ from their own. There’s so much that we can all learn from each other.”

Ward’s words mirror exactly what AP stands for. In AP courses, students are asked to intellectually explore “different nationalities, cultures, religions, races and ethnicities,” a point I also noted in my speech.

Our students have the right to study perspectives different than their own. We cannot only study the cultures that fit within our comfort zones.

When my students lined up outside the school an hour and 15 minutes before the committee meeting, it was clear they agreed. As they piled into the media center with signs saying, “Reality Should Not be Banned,” “Books Unite Us,” and “Black Experiences Should Not Be Feared,” it occurred to me that this was likely the greatest lesson of my career, not because of what I taught my students, but because of what they were teaching me: It takes a community to fight against censorship. I was learning right alongside them about how to advocate for educational freedom.

‘Allow all ideas to circulate freely’

Every educator wants parents to speak up if they are uncomfortable with their child reading a book. That is their right, and that is why alternative novels are always provided. However, one parent censoring a novel on behalf of every other parent infringes upon others’ rights.

Attempts at book bannings are not new, but our communities should not mistake them as victimless acts and they should be quick to defend educational freedom. Kurt Vonnegut reflects on our duty to protect the freedom to read in his letter to a North Dakota school board, which burned copies of “Slaughterhouse-Five” at a local high school for “obscene” content. He writes, “Perhaps you will learn from this that books are sacred to free men for very good reasons, and that wars have been fought against nations that hate books and burn them. If you are an American, you must allow all ideas to circulate freely in your community, not merely your own” (1973).

Countless parents, educators and students stood for such American ideals in our final meeting. The committee voted 12-1 to retain “Salvage the Bones” in the classroom curriculum and school library media center.

Facing a curriculum challenge right after teaching through the pandemic was exhausting, but I found strength in my community. Defending our freedom to read and learn cannot fall on teachers alone. It is going to take us all — parents, administrators, educators, students and all who stand for democracy — to defend our right to a fair and free education.

Based on my experience, the majority of us are willing to take that stand.